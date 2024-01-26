experts see the possibility of a coup in the Kremlin

#experts #possibility #coup #Kremlin

The goals of such attacks are several, says military historian and warfare expert Egidijus Papečkys. One of them is to force Russian citizens to resist the regime’s war.

“First of all, to move the war to the territory of Russia, to the territory of the aggressor, to the portal lrytas.lt military historian and military expert Egidijus Papeckys told about the reasons for the attacks of Ukrainian special forces in Russia. – The defending state has the right to fight in the enemy’s territory as well. Now there is quite a lot of support in the Russian society for that aggressive war against Ukraine, so it is necessary to influence that public opinion in order to reduce the support for the war, so that they feel that that war has come to Russia.”

“Second, of course, it is very important to disrupt the enemy,” he added. “Both communications, as well as the production of weapons, missiles, artillery shells, as well as, as we have often seen, destroying ammunition depots, fuel depots, military airfields from which planes take off to attack Ukraine.”

Attacks deep in Russia are gaining momentum

After January 18 following successful drone strikes on Novatek’s natural gas terminal in the Leningrad region, Russia deployed S-300 air defense systems around St. Petersburg. This is a sign that Russia is taking the increased number of attacks inside the country seriously. A few days later, the oil terminal in Bryansk was also attacked, although the Russians claim that the drone only “bent” the wall of the tank.

In December, the Security Forces of Ukraine (SBU) also carried out two carefully planned operations in Siberia, attacking railway links, trains and disrupting key logistics routes, and last Wednesday, unknown persons in the Saratov, Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod regions burned down several railway relay cabinets and other facilities used by Russia army logistics. As a result of the diversions, train traffic was paralyzed in the central part of Russia.

In the same month, Ukrainian missiles blew up the Russian amphibious assault ship Novocherkassk and the Tarantul corvette in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian special forces have previously targeted Russian weapons and ammunition warehouses, military airfields, fuel storage facilities and other infrastructure, for which, of course, they have not always taken responsibility.

What can we say about the drones that exploded last spring above the Kremlin and in the skyscrapers in the very center of Moscow.

Allies are important

According to defense and security expert Aurim Navis, a former special forces officer, Ukraine’s successful attacks in Russia are not only due to the advanced drones produced in the country, but most likely also to the help of Russians cooperating with Ukraine who are opposed to the regime.

“Indeed, the Ukrainians have developed their own drones that can and do reach targets at a distance of about 700-800 km, but apparently the main thing here is that they are able to carry out very complex, diversionary operations inside Russia, apparently using the same Russian citizens , because without their help it would be difficult to do that.

I think that all of these significant strikes have been done in exactly that way — to engage certain Russian citizens who may not be very happy with Vladimir Putin’s full-scale aggressive war. On the other hand, Ukraine’s current drones are actually a huge headache for Russia at the moment, because the Ukrainians, without Western help, have developed technology that bypasses Russia’s air defenses, which, of course, were fluid anyway,” the portal said. lrytas.lt said A.Navys.

E. Papečkys adds that in some cases drones can be not only coordinated, but also launched from the territory of Russia itself.

“Some of the targets are actually quite far from Ukraine, like that gas terminal near St. Petersburg, for example. Of course, there are rumors in Russia that the West allegedly helped here, meaning Estonia, maybe Finland, but in reality such drones can be launched from the territory of Russia itself.

We know that Ukrainian special services also operate there, there are Ukrainians living there or Russians who are hostile to Putin’s regime, who can simply fix that drone on the spot, it is not very difficult. So that drone may not have flown from Ukraine to the Leningrad region, it may have been from the same Leningrad region and launched,” the expert thought.

Without Western help, Ukraine not only produces drones, but also conducts these complex operations inside Russia, according to A.Navys.

“Both NATO, individual alliance countries and the United States, as the main NATO country, have repeatedly mentioned that they do not provide Ukraine with intelligence data on Russian territory,” he emphasized. “What’s more, both the United States and other NATO countries have repeatedly expressed their instruction not to use the weapons they have provided for strikes on Russian territory.”

“As far as I know, NATO countries do not really provide Ukraine with intelligence information, but perhaps some planning assistance can be provided by experts who are not in any way connected to the service, for example, retired officers. Let’s say that I myself have retired and no one can prevent me from giving advice on any issue if the Ukrainians would like to hear some opinion”, added A.Navys.

Will the attacks increase?

E. Papečkys explains the recent increase in successful attacks inside Russia by the constant reconnaissance of Ukrainian drones, which is constantly looking for weak spots in the Russian air defense.

“Why are they doing this now?” They created themselves (drones and other technologies – ed.), concentrated, tested their strength, formed such a practice, established holes in the Russian air defense – drones are constantly looking for them, even when they fly one by one, they look for such weak, uncovered places in the Russian air defense, through which one could fly.

Drones don’t necessarily fly on a straight route, their route can be broken, winding, depending on the terrain and in order to avoid getting into the field of view of Russian radars. This is the natural course of war when Russia attacks targets in Ukraine, Ukraine attacks targets in Russia in the same way, only we see that the targets attacked by the Ukrainians are either military or directly related to the war”, explained E. Papečkys.

Although the situation at the front is currently not the best for the Ukrainians, who are faced with shortages of ammunition and are forced to fight against the currently better-armed occupiers, and are constantly being pumped by the enemy’s manpower, these special operations are not related to the events at the front, says A.Navys.

“Ukrainians simply have no other choice, the situation at the front is not good, so all the means available to Ukraine must be used and they are doing it. Another thing, every such operation is very complicated and it may not always succeed, those groups that operate inside Russia may be exposed, etc.

It requires a lot of preparation and I would not estimate that it is very much related to the situation at the front, because it is not planning for one, two days or a week, it is a long time, they could have been planned for several months or half a year.. That we are seeing them now executed does not mean that they were planned and immediately done,” he explained.

A.Navys notes that due to these attacks, Russia is forced to move its air defense from the front in Ukraine back to Russia, which is what the Ukrainians are most likely aiming for. According to experts, such attacks will become more frequent in the future.

“Russia is now forced to pull that air defense and move it back out of Ukraine and deep into Russia, which is actually apparently one of Ukraine’s main tasks.”

Of course, it is very important that the strategic objects themselves are destroyed, but it is equally important that Russia is forced to withdraw its air defense capabilities and other capabilities from the front to the depths of Russia. In other words, they simply weaken their forces at the front and it is much more difficult for them to fight.

I hope and think that we should see such strikes more often, because it is still impossible to win a war by defending yourself, locking yourself up somewhere in a dark room, hiding,” emphasized A. Navys.

According to E. Papečkis, the transfer of the war to Russia returns to the Ukrainians the advantage that the aggressor country had by constantly single-mindedly bombing Ukraine.

“The whole war is such a multifaceted system, and if the Ukrainians couldn’t attack those targets in Russia, as they did before, Russia would have both a great moral advantage and not have such major disruptions in its supply.

Of course, those railways, for example, were disrupted for a very short time, but such actions will increase, we also see constant burnings of the so-called railway control cabinets, where they try to disrupt railway traffic.

This is simply a natural part of war, and if one side cannot perform such actions, the adversary obviously has the upper hand. Now the Ukrainians are practically finishing off that similarity that the Russians had with their long-range rocket and drone strikes.

What we still see is that, of course, the number of drones is constantly increasing, but the Ukrainians achieve their goal using far fewer means than the Russians,” the military expert explained.

Ingenuity of defenders

E. Papečkys sees another advantage of Ukrainian soldiers in this war – the correct division of responsibilities in government structures and in the army itself allows the defenders to be more creative and perform their tasks more efficiently.

“I think that in such an authoritarian state as Russia is today, everyone is afraid to take the initiative. It’s just that lack of initiative, that the power is kept somewhere centralized, it does not allow to act as smartly and as decisively as the Ukrainians do.

It’s quite another thing when responsibility is delegated below – such creative freedom appears. The Ukrainians’ successful operations are based on this. After all, this is a free democracy, and I think that counts for a lot.

We really cannot deny the ingenuity of the Ukrainians in this war – they are not only determined, but they have certainly repeatedly demonstrated such originality and creativity in all areas, because they have a very strong motivation to defend their country. Meanwhile, the Russians are fighting there for some crooked ideology or for wooden rubles,” said the military historian.

A signal to the Russian public

However, the recent operations of the Ukrainian special forces in Russia are not only a blow to the army of this country, but also to the entire society.

“There is a psychological impact here and it is really big. Unlike the Russians, Ukrainians cannot and do not allow themselves to hit civilian targets, but the mere fact that drones are flying on Russian territory, that they explode, destroy important infrastructure, military infrastructure, is already a big psychological factor,” said A. Navys.

According to the former officer of the special operations forces, this, together with the help of Russian partisans and anti-regime military groups, could even encourage the Russians to seek a coup, the overthrow of the regime.

The expert also drew attention to the deteriorating public sentiment in Bashkiria and other nations within Russia, which protest against their men being sent to the front as “cannon fodder”.

“For the partisans who work in Russia, the Russian Freedom Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps – these are the same Russian citizens who work against war criminals, against the regime, bearing in mind the public sentiment in Bashkiria and other nations of the Russian Federation, which the regime wants to exterminate with the help of this war , to the same Russian citizens who are more educated, I am talking about the conscious citizens of St. Petersburg and Moscow, of course, this is a call for them to start thinking about not the supposed, I mean Mr. Prigozhin, but the real march to the Kremlin, where could change criminal structures by force. So psychologically it is extremely important, but it is even more important in a military sense”, A.Navys thought.

According to A.Navys, the Russian society itself is far from ready to rebel against the Kremlin regime, but it could support a military coup organized by the military structures operating in the country.

“Russian society itself, unfortunately, certainly will not do it. The West has repeatedly said that they will not interfere, they will not take any action in Russia, this is an internal matter of Russia and the Russian public must rise up on its own, but the Russian Freedom Legion that I mentioned, the Russian Volunteer Corps, this is indeed an armed force that can help to do that from the outside.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think that the society itself is capable of doing something and will not be able to do anything in the near future, but with help from the outside, yes,” concluded A.Navys.