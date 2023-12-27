Experts warn of Russia’s plans to expand the war: Finland is becoming a “second Ukraine”

In the Russian Federation, there are rhetorical parallels in the narratives about Ukraine and Finland, suggesting that the Kremlin’s future ideological and territorial goals are not limited to Ukraine alone. The US Institute of Military Studies (ISW) announces this in its latest report.

One of the authors of Russian military blogs on December 26. wrote that as a result of the recently signed agreements, the US gained access to 35 military bases in Finland, Sweden and Denmark, including the Finnish base located 137 km from the border with the Russian Federation. In total, Washington has access to 15 military facilities in Finland and 17 in Sweden.

According to a source in Russia, Finland is becoming a “second Ukraine”, possibly due to Finland’s “rise of neo-Nazi organizations and nationalist movements such as the Karelian National Battalion”.

The mention of neo-Nazism and nationalism echoes some of the main ideological justifications the Kremlin used to base its large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trying to strengthen his forces

Recently, the Russian Federation has taken various measures to oppose the neighboring country militarily. The Leningrad Military District was created, with a potential combat zone along the Russian-Finnish border.

The increasingly aggressive rhetoric and military posture towards Finland suggests that the Russian Federation has broader goals beyond the battlefield in Ukraine, especially as Finland recently joined NATO.

ISW analysts do not believe that the current military potential of the Russian Federation is sufficient to pose a threat to Finland or any other NATO country. But the military rhetoric sets the stage for future threats and tensions with the Alliance, raising concerns about the Russian Federation’s long-term goals.

