Watch out for the redness in your urine! Gastroenterology Specialist Assoc. Dr. Erol Çakmak explained the symptoms of that disease one by one! Urine color reveals your disease! Experts warned that it is a symptom of the disease…

Gastroenterology Specialist Assoc. Dr. Erol Çakmak made important statements about gallbladder disease. Providing information about the symptoms and treatment methods of gallbladder disease, Assoc. Dr. Erol Çakmak recommended that patients be careful about this issue and consult a specialist doctor when they see symptoms.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF GALLBLADDER DISEASE?

Assoc. Dr. Erol Çakmak, while giving information about gallbladder disease, also mentioned the symptoms and said, “It causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, jaundice in the body, red or brown urine color, fever, chills, chills, nausea and vomiting.”

Çakmak pointed out that most gallstones do not cause symptoms. “The gallbladder and its duct are pear-shaped, located under the liver in the upper right part of the abdomen, and with the help of the bile duct, bile flows into the intestines. Gallbladder stones are caused by crystallization of very high levels of cholesterol in bile, which helps digestion, causing gallstone formation over time. Causes of gallbladder stones: It is the presence of excess cholesterol, excess bilirubin in the bile and incomplete emptying of the gallbladder. Most gallstones do not cause symptoms and are discovered incidentally during ultrasonographic examinations. Symptoms occur when stones in the gallbladder block the gallbladder outlet and prevent it from emptying, or if they fall into the bile duct. Symptoms; It causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, body jaundice, red or brown urine color, fever, chills, chills, nausea and vomiting. “A stone falling into the bile duct can cause acute pancreatitis, which is an inflammation and disease of the pancreas, causing serious life-threatening.” he said.

GALLBLADDER DISEASE TREATMENT

Providing information about treatment methods and stating that the most commonly used method is laparoscopic surgeries, Çakmak said: “Diagnosis of the disease; Diagnosis is made with examination findings, blood, urine, ultrasonography (USG) and, if necessary, computed tomography and MRI. There are various methods for treating the disease and its complications. The most commonly used method is laparoscopic surgery. Less than 5 percent of gallbladder surgeries are performed through open surgery. When a stone falls into the bile duct, the ERCP method is used to remove the stone by entering the mouth endoscopically. However, sometimes difficult stones cannot be removed with the ERCP method and repeated stent applications or difficult open surgery are required. Thanks to the Spyglass cholangioscope, which has a 1 millimeter diameter camera at its tip, developed in recent years, it allows us to directly see the bile ducts of the liver by passing through the duodenoscopy device used in ERCP. With this cholangioscope device, difficult stones in the bile duct of the liver are broken and removed by laser. In this way, the patient is saved from a serious surgery process.”

THERE IS ONLY A FEW PLACES IN TURKEY

In addition, Çakmak stated that a cholangioscope device can be used to break and remove difficult stones with laser, and noted that this method is available in a few centers in Turkey and continued as follows: “Using this method, which is available in only a few centers in Turkey, we successfully applied it to our patients coming from surrounding provinces such as Kayseri, Tokat and Yozgat. “In addition, with the Spyglass cholangioscope, we directly visualize bile duct and pancreatic duct stenosis, suspicious lesions and tumors and take biopsies for diagnostic purposes.”