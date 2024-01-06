Experts were shocked, they discovered the same ancient sign in the stones of the Egyptian and Mayan pyramids

#Experts #shocked #discovered #ancient #sign #stones #Egyptian #Mayan #pyramids

In the case of ancient cultures researchers rarely find clear similar signs in one representation, but it happens that eerily similar forms appear in some cases on the sides of buildings or at the foot of pyramids. However, these cultures are thousands of kilometers apart, and there is no evidence that they were in contact with each other in the course of time. In the case of some cultures, the lack of writing makes it even more difficult to explore the relationships.

But what kind of signs, shapes or symbols are we talking about?

It’s a shocking sight, the Mayan pyramid of death has been opened, no one has entered it for centuries

Read more…

Read more…

About a kind of handbags, which the artists drew in the hands of the gods in the depictions of the Mayans, Egypt and the objects found in the former Mesopotamia. And in the evenings of each culture, it is a very similar representation. Therefore, each culture drew similar accessories for the deities in the carvings. Moreover, scientists and experts later found that similar symbols can also be found in Turkey, at the thousands-year-old Göbekli Tepe. Here, the specialists found similar ones in etchings.

Later, similar depictions were found in New Zealand in the case of Maori.

Moreover, in the case of all cultures, the gods appear as humans, in human form, in these representations. Of course, it didn’t take long for discussions to flare up on the internet regarding the mysterious objects, many of course immediately brought up the issue of the influence of foreign culture, since the objects are seen as souvenirs of some kind of ancient technology, while others see the objects as evidence of time travel.

The existence of handbag symbols raises really exciting questions for scientists. According to scientific explanations, this clean representation may represent the cosmos, and it is not about bags, but about the relationship between the Earth and the sky and its clean symbol system. Many scholars claim that the Earth was depicted in this way by several other carvers. In the case of the Maori, however, the legends tell that a Maori warrior received knowledge from the gods in such a bag, and according to the representation, this is the memory of bringing the knowledge.

Here are the bags in different cultures:

Scientists were shocked, at the Egyptian pyramids they found signs on one of the sarcophagi that confused the experts

Read more…

Read more…

(Source: Metropolis, Ancient Origins)