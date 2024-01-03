Experts: What Happens When Your Body Gives Up Alcohol? | Life

#Experts #Body #Alcohol #Life

But what happens to your body when you give up alcohol? Here are some important changes you might want to know about, it says eatthis.com.

Heart health improves

in 2016 a study found that those who give up or significantly reduce alcohol consumption may improve heart health.

Dietitian and nutritionist Brittany Lubeck says, “Studies show that regular alcohol consumption can lead to high blood pressure, coronary heart disease, stroke and other heart problems. Therefore, it is logical that giving up alcohol reduces the risk of heart disease.”

Your liver will thank you

Alcohol can contribute to hepatitis and fatty liver. However, when it is given up, the liver has a chance to recover and regenerate itself. “Alcohol is metabolized in the liver, and excessive alcohol consumption can lead to liver damage, including fatty liver, hepatitis and cirrhosis,” says nutritionist Trista Best, adding that “giving up alcohol allows the liver to regenerate and repair itself, promoting overall liver health.”

You can lose weight

Alcohol is high in calories – one gram contains 7 calories. Also, these are “empty calories” with no nutritional value. “Giving up alcohol can help you lose weight,” says B. Lubeck.

Not consuming alcoholic beverages often leads to a healthier diet because “many people experience strong food cravings when they drink,” explains the nutritionist.

According to a study published in Appetite magazine, people who drank alcohol ate 11 percent of their food. more than those who abstained. Those who drank also felt a greater desire for fatty (caloric) food.

Sleep quality may improve

Although alcohol may initially make you sleepy, research shows that it can disrupt your sleep cycle and lead to poor quality rest. Quitting alcohol often normalizes sleep patterns, resulting in more restful sleep, which is good for your overall health.

“Alcohol can disrupt the sleep cycle, making it difficult to fall asleep. By giving up alcohol, you can sleep better and longer. Quality sleep has many health benefits, including better cognitive function, mood and overall well-being,” explains T. Best.

Mental health will improve

Alcohol and mental health are closely related. This is why abstaining from alcoholic beverages can greatly improve your psychological well-being. Based on 2022 review, giving up alcohol can help reduce anxiety and depression, and improve mood and cognitive function.

“Alcohol is a depressant that can negatively affect mental health. Giving up alcohol can improve your mood, reduce anxiety, and improve your overall mental well-being. It can also contribute to better stress management,” says T. Best.

You will have more energy

Drinking has a negative effect on sleep, which of course affects your mood and energy levels the next day. According to a study published in the journal Sleep and Vigilance, heavy alcohol consumption significantly increases sleepiness the next day. Almost 35 percent of participants indicated that they felt slowed down or lost the will to stay awake after drinking the night before, while less than 5% reported such feelings on a normal day. participants.

Gut health

Even in relatively small doses, alcohol can adversely affect digestion by altering the release of stomach acid and preventing digestive enzymes from working and breaking down food. When these functions are disrupted, digestion suffers. Studies have shown that drinking alcohol with food can slow down digestion, and excess stomach acid can irritate the stomach.

Your skin will be beautiful

Alcohol is a diuretic that increases fluid loss from the body, which can affect skin health in the long run. Scientists have found a close connection between alcohol consumption and skin diseases such as psoriasis, eczema, and acne. One study even found that heavy alcohol consumption—eight or more drinks per week—was associated with increased upper facial lines, puffiness under the eyes, and a decrease in mid-face volume.

