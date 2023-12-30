Expired food, can it be eaten if frozen? What the experts say

#Expired #food #eaten #frozen #experts

Many of us wonder what the mystery of expired food is and how it could be stored and eaten. Here’s what the experts say

The way of eating and shopping has changed considerably, as trade and sales on the market have become more refined, as has the quality of many food products that we have always found on the market, which we have always trusted and which we have always we usually buy and put on our tables.

So doing the shopping would respond to a very simple principle that we could assimilate to what also applies to eating, namely that we are all what we eat and there is no way to escape this.

Every time we find ourselves having to go shopping, we always head towards the same foods, the same brands, the same products, because habit guides us and pushes us in this direction: when it comes to food, we must first of all trust and this is the principle that all traders and entrepreneurs know. However, it can often happen that this same principle is not respected and could jeopardize the health of buyers.

What to do and how to deal with expired food

One of the many details that we should pay attention to when we go shopping has to do with the expiry date of the food products that we select in the cart to prepare and put on our tables. Those little numbers corresponding to the day, the month, the year are very important and they should not be underestimated at allmust always be kept under observation.

Sometimes it can also happen that a product that we have put in the freezer has passed the expiry date and at that point we no longer know what to do. It could be very useful to create a list or put labels on the products we are going to freeze. As a rule, the foods that we put in the freezer and which are industrial products can last for about three months.

While industrial ones can be frozen up to a maximum of eighteen months from the moment they are packaged. Some frozen foods, however, can be kept in the freezer for a longer time. As a rule, however, the wording regarding the expiry date of the products should preferably be a guarantee for the absence of toxic elements.