EXPLOITATION OF RARE LANDS – Civil society strengthens defense

Discussion between local authorities and some representatives of local communities in Antsirabe Ambanja.

The Civil Society Organization for Extractive Industries (OSCIE) intends to support the local population in the development of extractive projects in areas with high potential in natural resources, in particular the rare earth exploitation project in Ampasindava. According to indiscretions, the exploitation permit is in progress for the company which began exploration work more than ten years ago. The OSCIE is firm in its position, the project is not desirable, for the sole reason: “it will have no benefits and is of no interest to the local community”. However, it initiates actions at the level of the inhabitants of the area, in the event that a change in the extraction project is to occur.

Interactions with the authorities of the areas concerned took place with the aim of strengthening the capacities of local communities, promoting local actors’ access to information and strengthening their advocacy skills, in the face of possible risks and challenges of the extractive projects. “Local communities have poor access to information even though they must have an informed vision of the evolution of the project and be able to participate effectively in the decision-making process and formulate legitimate actions,” says Clément Rabenandrasana , national coordinator of OSCIE. Indeed, the recommended recommendation consists of firm opposition through actions of struggle and protest, based on a methodology supported by solid documentation.

At the same time, civil society is planning continued investigative actions. Grievance training sessions will be undertaken to empower communities to take legitimate action in claiming their rights, while raising awareness of the most effective practices. “Very often, the local population is poorly informed and is easily led away, particularly due to a lack of knowledge on how to assert their rights,” says the OSCIE.

