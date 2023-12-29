Exploration Missions to the Moon to the Launch of Earth Observation Equipment

#Exploration #Missions #Moon #Launch #Earth #Observation #Equipment

JAKARTA – The United States Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will carry out many new missions next year, from landing a vehicle on the Moon to observing the moon Europa.

Through the YouTube show with the title Onward and Upward, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson believes that NASA will pioneer many missions, break down barriers and boundaries, and make the impossible possible.

“This is a new day in space exploration. As we sail the seas of this new cosmos, there is much to learn. There are many things to be excited about,” said Nelson in a video uploaded on Wednesday, December 27.

Nelson said that the mission in 2024 will be challenging and very risky. However, the NASA team remains enthusiastic to use all their energy to make these missions a success in order to create new knowledge.

The first mission that NASA will carry out is the landing of Peregrine Mission-1, Astrobotic’s robotic lander with 20 payloads, on the moon. NASA will also land it Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1) and the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) to the lunar South Pole.

Next, NASA will launch the Artemis II mission, prepare for the Artemis III mission, create a new space suit for Artemis III, develop robotic capabilities for long-term exploration of the moon, and develop the Human Landing System (HLS).

Next, NASA will launch Crew-8 to the Space Station and launch the first crew for Boeing’s Starliner aircraft. NASA will also launch the NASA-ISRO SAR Mission (NISAR) radar to observe and explore forest and wetland ecosystems.

No less important, NASA will also carry out the Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud Ocean Ecosystem (PACE) observation mission to study Earth’s oceans and atmosphere, launch the Low Bloom Supersonic X-59, and launch the Europa Clipper aircraft to the ice moon Europa.

