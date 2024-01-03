Explore the cosmos with ESASky!

#Explore #cosmos #ESASky

Introducing ESASky, a discovery portal that provides complete access to the entire starry sky. This open science application allows computer, tablet and mobile users to visualize cosmic objects near and far across the electromagnetic spectrum. The ESASky internet application is an innovative atlas of the starry sky and offers astronomers, both professionals and amateurs, an easy way to access high-quality scientific data.

ESASky contains more than half a million images, 300,000 spectra and more than a billion catalog resources. From gamma rays to radio wavelengths, the science-driven application allows users to explore the cosmos with data from a dozen space missions from the astronomical archives of missions in ESA’s space science fleet, as well as from some NASA and JAXA missions. ESASky requires no prior knowledge of any specific mission. “We want to broaden access to astronomical data from ESA’s advanced spacecraft and space telescopes and provide users with the best, scientifically appropriate products from every mission,” said Bruno Merín, Head of the ESAC Science Data Center at ESA’s European Space Astronomy Center (ESAC) at Madrid, Spain.

All heaven in your browser

ESASky has an interface for exploring all the heavens. Users can easily zoom in anywhere in the sky to visualize the star, galaxy or other cosmic object of their interest and retrieve the relevant data taken in that part of the sky with just a few clicks. Furthermore, they can compare observations of the same source made at different wavelengths with different space missions. For example, far-infrared data from the Herschel Space Observatory can be combined with observations from the XMM-Newton X-ray observatory.

The tool can also be used to prepare future observations with the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, by comparing the relevant part of the sky as observed by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope or by one of the other missions that are included in ESASky. There are many options to visualize and access astronomical data with ESASky. Interactive footprints of the field of view of every instrument in the sky, catalog resources, additional information about each observation, and orbits of objects in the solar system can all be combined and displayed.

The platform promotes collaboration among scientists as users can inspect a portion of the sky, share it with colleagues and download all the data without logging in or registering, further simplifying access to the data archives.

What’s in it?

ESASky contains data from more than one million astronomical observations collected since 1978. The cosmic sources range from planets, satellites and comets to stars, the interstellar medium surrounding our Milky Way and other galaxies beyond our own Milky Way. As of March 2018, the platform includes data from past and current ESA missions such as EXOSAT, Gaia, Herschel, Hipparcos, the Hubble Space Telescope, the International Ultraviolet Explorer, INTEGRAL, the Infrared Space Observatory (ISO), Planck and XMM-Newton. It also includes data from NASA’s Chandra and the NASA/JAXA Suzaku space telescopes.

The latest version of ESASky, released last month, includes access to scientific publications. “Users can highlight all astronomical objects in the sky that appear in scientific publications,” explains Deborah Baines, Astronomy Archive Science Lead at ESAC. “By clicking on a special icon, it is possible to open the list of available publications for each object and link directly back to the publication in the NASA Astrophysics Data System,” she adds.

“This is a convenient way to search for and visually link scientific publications and astronomical sources.” ESASky is constantly developing. In future versions, new functionalities and datasets will be added to make the application more robust and complete. The next versions will offer improved usability for mobile phones and the ability to search for changes over time in any area of ​​the sky that has been observed more than once.

“We encourage everyone to try ESASky and dive into the cosmos with their fingertips,” concludes Merín.

ESASky website:

Bron: ESA