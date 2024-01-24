Exploring the Positive and Negative Impacts of Using Gadgets: Socialization of the KKM 143 UIN Malang Group

#Exploring #Positive #Negative #Impacts #Gadgets #Socialization #KKM #UIN #Malang #Group

“Exploring the Positive and Negative Impacts of Using Gadgets: Socialization of the KKM 143 UIN Maulana Malik Ibrahim Malang Group in Three Schools”

On Tuesday, January 23 2024, we, the KKM 143 UIN Maulana Malik Ibrahim Malang group, held an outreach activity aimed at exploring and discussing in depth the positive and negative impacts of using gadgets. This activity was held simultaneously in three different schools, namely SDN 1 Gedog Wetan, SDN 3 Gedog Wetan, and MI Al-Lathifiyah.

Since the beginning of planning this activity, our main goal has been clearly established: to provide a comprehensive understanding to students at the three schools. We realize that gadgets have become an integral part of everyday life, especially among children. Therefore, we are determined to ensure that students understand well the positive and negative impacts that the use of gadgets can have on their lives.

Our familiarization session began with an explanation of what exactly is meant by “gadget”. We discuss various types of gadgets that are often used every day, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. The goal is to ensure that students have a sufficient understanding of the various technological devices they encounter in everyday life.

Then, we discussed the positive impacts of using gadgets. We provide information about how technology can be an effective learning tool, make access to information easier, and increase creativity. Through concrete examples, we try to illustrate how the use of gadgets can be a bridge to more interactive and in-depth learning.

However, instead of just focusing on the positive things, we also talk openly about the negative impacts that can arise from excessive gadget use. We invite students to consider the effects that dependence on gadgets can have on mental and physical health. Additionally, we highlight the risks associated with online privacy and expand their understanding of how to mitigate those risks.

In each school, we actively involve students in discussions and question and answer sessions. We want to create a friendly and supportive atmosphere so that students feel comfortable sharing their opinions and questions. In this case, we explore students’ feelings and thoughts regarding gadgets, creating an open space for dialogue.

After ensuring that students had a solid understanding of the positive and negative impacts of gadget use, we set aside time for a reflection session. We invite students to think about ways they can use gadgets wisely, creating a healthy balance between digital life and the real world.

Lastly, we remind students about the importance of getting support from parents and teachers in their use of gadgets. We highlight the role of supervision and mentoring in ensuring that children can use technology responsibly.

Through this outreach activity, we hope to have provided adequate knowledge and understanding to students. We want them to be able to make wise decisions in using gadgets, using technology as a tool to improve the quality of their lives without sacrificing other important aspects.