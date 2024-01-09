Explosion at home in Geuzenveld, street closed

An explosion took place on the Adriaan Dorsmanstraat in Geuzenveld this evening. The street is closed off.

According to a local resident, a ‘loud bang’ sounded around 10:30 p.m. He calls it bizarre. A window of a house was damaged.

An agent from the Explosives Reconnaissance Team (TEV) has now been called. The person will soon conduct an initial investigation and determine whether the situation is now safe enough for Forensic Investigation to conduct a trace investigation.

It is now the third known explosion at a building in the city this year. On January 4, it also happened at a catering business in Haarlemmerstraat in the center and on January 6, an explosive was thrown into a house on Lavendelstraat in Noord. More than three explosions may have already occurred, as not all explosions are reported by the police.

