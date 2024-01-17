Explosion, black smoke and large fire in Russia: factory burns in Rostov region

This was reported by the rbc.ua portal on Wednesday, citing the Russian Telegram channel Don Mash.

According to witnesses, they first heard an explosion, after which black smoke began to rise from the factory area.

According to preliminary data, the area of ​​the fire reaches 200 square meters. A workshop producing mattress and pillow fillings is on fire. Two victims are reported – the woman suffered a broken leg and the man suffered burns.

According to Yekaterina Steniakina, a deputy of the Russian State Duma from the Rostov region, there is destruction in the production building.

The portal notes that this company was opened only in the summer of 2023 and is the first polyester factory in Russia.

Governor of the Rostov region Vasiliy Golubev denied information about the drone attack. According to him, at the time of the explosion, air defense was not operating in the region.

In recent months, many fires have been recorded in Russia, both in Moscow and in other regions.

For example, on January 13, a huge fire broke out in the warehouse of the “Wildberries” shopping chain in St. Petersburg. The fire covered at least 50 thousand square meters.

On the same day, an unfinished high-rise building caught fire in Moscow. According to the Internet, it was the Sberbank building.

Leave a Reply

Required fields are marked *

