Explosion kills man

A violent and sudden explosion claimed the life of a welder, aged 51, in Manelo, in the fokontany of Ambolamena, in the commune of Bongatsara, on Tuesday, around 1 p.m.

The man and his son were working in their metalwork workshop when a customer brought them an unidentified object. “The thing looks like a missile or a suppository, according to what the eyewitness son told us. The gentleman wanted to have it sawn in half to see if it was entirely a mass of copper or perhaps hollow,” explains a source in the neighborhood.

“The fifty-year-old cut the object with his grinder. Her boy went to the bathroom when the detonation took place. The person responsible was a few meters away, but he disappeared after the tragedy,” describes the gendarmerie.

The metal door maker died on site. He was mutilated by the explosion. The roof of their workshop and that of a neighboring house were damaged. The police did not observe any other injuries. At this stage of the investigation, the nature of the object that exploded is not always known.

