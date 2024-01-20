Explosion kills two men

An investigation was opened following two deaths linked to an explosion on Thursday morning in Manjakandriana. The object, which exploded and caused the death of two men in their fifties, remains unidentified.

“We have nothing to say at the moment. We are right before the investigation. The detonation occurred in the house of one of the victims and no one knows what it was,” replied a gendarme on duty at the Manjakandriana brigade, contacted by telephone yesterday.

According to information gleaned from some villagers, one of the deceased lived in Ambohimanjaka and the other in Antetokely. They were going to work in the forest when they came across a cardboard box, near Maharidaza.

They would have brought the package to one of them’s house. There, they would have manipulated the thing. It was only the explosion that set the neighborhood in turmoil. People rushed to the house where they found the two unfortunate people lying on the ground. One died instantly, if the other a few minutes later.

Some say the suspicious object was a battery. Others assume a grenade.

Embroidery Leonard