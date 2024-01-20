Explosions shook Damascus on Saturday morning

#Explosions #shook #Damascus #Saturday #morning

Photo: AFP

Four members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Damascus on Saturday morning, according to a local source. Among the victims was the local information manager of the Guard. According to an Iranian TV channel, only two were killed.

Israel has been firing missiles at Iranian military leaders in Syria for a long time, and this has become more frequent since the start of the Gaza war. According to Syrian sources, a precision missile was also used, which completely destroyed a multi-story building.

According to local reports, there were explosions in Damascus, the capital of Syria. According to the reports, the incident in the Mazzeh district in the southwestern part of the city also claimed victims.

Clouds of smoke were seen in various parts of the city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. Videos are already circulating on the Internet, which are said to have been taken at the scene, but the BBC, which reports on the incident, has not yet been able to verify these. They show billowing smoke and destroyed buildings. Syrian state media, according to a report, said it was likely an Israeli attack.

(BBC)

