Exposure to household chemicals may make it difficult to get pregnant!

#Exposure #household #chemicals #difficult #pregnant

A new study has linked exposure to phthalates, a group of chemicals, before pregnancy to women’s reproductive health. The study results add to a growing body of evidence about the negative effects of these chemicals by identifying how phthalates reduce the chances of pregnancy, mess with important reproductive hormones, in addition to previously discovered causes of inflammation and oxidative stress, according to what was published by the New Atlas website, citing Environmental Health Perspectives. .

Phthalates are a group of man-made chemicals that are commonly used as solvents, plasticizers, and stabilizers in personal care products such as soap, body wash, perfume, nail polish, shampoo, hair gel, and hairspray. Phthalates are also found in other products found around the home, such as vinyl flooring, plastic packaging, garden hoses, and toys.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people are exposed to phthalates by eating and drinking foods that have been in contact with the chemicals, with some exposure occurring through inhaling airborne particles. Studies have shown that exposure to some types of phthalates disrupts the endocrine system and increases inflammation and oxidative stress.

Also Read:  The benefits are endless! Lokman Hekim advised thousands of years ago: "Eating this will not make you sick."

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What are the surface conditions of the Red Planet like?
What are the surface conditions of the Red Planet like?
Posted on
Miljuschka Witzenhausen is ‘slowly moving towards’ the 100 kilos: ‘My cholesterol is twice too high’ | Show
Miljuschka Witzenhausen is ‘slowly moving towards’ the 100 kilos: ‘My cholesterol is twice too high’ | Show
Posted on
Prediction of the Premier League by Martin Georgiev 02.01.2024 • BR
Prediction of the Premier League by Martin Georgiev 02.01.2024 • BR
Posted on
These nutrients support the body
These nutrients support the body
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News