Exposure to household chemicals may make it difficult to get pregnant!

A new study has linked exposure to phthalates, a group of chemicals, before pregnancy to women’s reproductive health. The study results add to a growing body of evidence about the negative effects of these chemicals by identifying how phthalates reduce the chances of pregnancy, mess with important reproductive hormones, in addition to previously discovered causes of inflammation and oxidative stress, according to what was published by the New Atlas website, citing Environmental Health Perspectives. .

Phthalates are a group of man-made chemicals that are commonly used as solvents, plasticizers, and stabilizers in personal care products such as soap, body wash, perfume, nail polish, shampoo, hair gel, and hairspray. Phthalates are also found in other products found around the home, such as vinyl flooring, plastic packaging, garden hoses, and toys.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people are exposed to phthalates by eating and drinking foods that have been in contact with the chemicals, with some exposure occurring through inhaling airborne particles. Studies have shown that exposure to some types of phthalates disrupts the endocrine system and increases inflammation and oxidative stress.