Extensive facilities for Makarajyoti darshan; The instructions given by the police are as follows.. | Sabarimala Makarajyoti Darshan | Pampa Hilltop Jyoti | Neelimala View Facilities | Makarajyoti Darshan Security

Sabarimala ∙ In addition to Sannidhanam and Pampa, 7 more centers are being prepared in the district for Makarajyoti darshan. This is part of decongesting Sannidhanam. Neelimala – The district administration is providing facilities to see Makarajyoti at Appachimedu, Attadot, Ilavunkal, Nellimala, Ayyanmala, Laha and Panjipara. Panjipara is in Seethath village. Sabarimala, Pampa Hilltop, Neelimala-Apachimedu, Attathote, Ilavunkal and Laha are in Ranni Perunad Village. Ayyanmala and Nellimala in Kollamula village.

At Sannidhanam, the largest number of pilgrims wait for Makarjyoti darshan at Panditthavalam. Ponnampalamedu can be seen properly on the hilltop in Pampa. A high-level meeting chaired by Sabarimala ADM Suraj Shaji decided to arrange special security for Jyoti Darshan there. All centers will be provided with water, light and medical facilities. There will be medical team, ambulance and structure everywhere.

Other instructions given by the police

∙ Those who are waiting in Parnashala cannot light the stove or cook.

∙ Do not cross the barricade or ignore the instructions of the police.

∙ There should be no interference that disturbs the electrical connection of safety devices.

∙ If those who have strayed from the group are unable to contact the group members through their mobile phones, move away and try again.

A queue of pilgrims waiting to climb the 18th step at Sabarimala. Image: Manorama

∙ If you get confused, you can seek the help of nearby security personnel.

∙ Children should be careful not to leave the group.

∙ Crossing the Kananapatha and descending into the forest for Makarjyoti darshan will cause harm to reptiles. .

∙ Touching of poisonous plants should be done without physical discomfort.

∙ Don’t follow those who have gone before you into the darkness without a light in hand.

