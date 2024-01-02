“External solution” for 1. FC Köln

#External #solution #Köln

Effzeh is looking for the successor to the fired coach Steffen Baumgart. According to Sky, there are still three candidates in the race. Discussions are said to have been held with 32-year-old Matthias Kohler (most recently FC Volendam). Bo Henriksen (FC Zurich) and Thomas Stamm (SC Freiburg II) are also on the Billy Goats list.

“There will be an external solution,” said sports director Christian Keller on Tuesday on the sidelines of the start of training after the short winter break: “I assume that a decision will be made in the next few days.”

The Cologne team, second to last in the Bundesliga, are facing difficult times. In addition to the amicable separation from Baumgart, the club is also subject to a transfer ban for the current and the next transfer period. Against this background, FC must also rely on its own young talent.

An in-house coach was therefore a “relevant” option, said Keller, “but we came to the conclusion: With regard to the players, the tactics, the approach, it is important to approach the matter completely untainted .”