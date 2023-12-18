Extra grants from the Cancer Foundation to KI for clinical studies

#Extra #grants #Cancer #Foundation #clinical #studies

Bild:

Section:

Malin Sund. Photo: Cancer Foundation.

– In Sweden, it has become increasingly difficult for researchers to find funding for clinical studies and to get patients to participate in the research. I am proud that we can now make this investment with really large grants for some really strong research projects, says Malin Sund, chairman of the Cancer Foundation’s research committee.

The goal is to get more effective treatments so that more cancer patients can be cured or live a long time with a good quality of life. When the application round closed, 48 applications had been received and the Cancer Foundation’s research committee, with the help of an international expert group, selected 10 projects that were considered the most promising.

Among the 10 applications that now receive grants, 6 are run by researchers at Karolinska Institutet. KI researchers Karl-Johan Malmberg and Pernilla Lagergren are awarded some of the larger grants.

With this special investment and previously granted grants, the Cancer Foundation has this year decided on research grants corresponding to the record-breaking sum of SEK 980 million.

Immunotherapy in a new way

Cancer researcher Karl-Johan Malmberg leads a research project in immunotherapy that receives SEK 19 million. Today, there are treatments that activate the immune system’s T cells to attack cancer.

Karl-Johan Malmberg now wants to take that research a step further and try to train another of the immune system’s cell types called NK cells. This has the potential to help even more cancer patients.

Also Read:  The association Vårt hjärta wants to have an international heart conference on Åland

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Posted on
Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series
Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series
Posted on
So now! Kroos thinks about sensational DFB comeback | Sports
So now! Kroos thinks about sensational DFB comeback | Sports
Posted on
«Sacrifices and low salaries, the lab coat is no longer attractive. We doctors forgotten after Covid”- Corriere.it
«Sacrifices and low salaries, the lab coat is no longer attractive. We doctors forgotten after Covid”- Corriere.it
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News