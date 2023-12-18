Extra investment: 120 million for clinical research

#Extra #investment #million #clinical #research

In clinical studies, new methods and treatments are tested on people under controlled conditions. The research is absolutely crucial to know that the new methods really work. However, clinical treatment studies are often very expensive to conduct and require resources that allow many different professional groups to work together.

– In Sweden, it has become increasingly difficult for researchers to find funding for clinical studies and to get patients to participate in the research. I am proud that we can now make this investment with really large grants for some really strong research projects, says Malin Sund, chairman of the Cancer Foundation’s research committee.

The goal is to get more effective treatments so that more cancer patients can be cured or live a long time with a good quality of life. With this special investment and previously granted grants, the Cancer Foundation has this year decided on research grants equivalent to SEK 980 million. It is a record-breaking sum, and the money is invested in both project grants and research positions.

A suppressed need

When the application round closed, 48 applications had been received and the Cancer Foundation’s research committee, with the help of an international expert group, selected 10 projects that were considered the most promising.

– The quality of all the applications and their research has been very high. The fact that so many fantastic applications came in really shows that there is a pent-up need for funding this type of research and we will therefore repeat this special investment in 2024 as well, says Malin Sund.

Among the ten that now receive grants are projects that, for example, deal with

better surgeries for bowel cancer

better treatments for leukemia in children

comparison of radiation and surgery in prostate cancer

tailored treatment for breast cancer of the HER2 type.

immunotherapies for cancer of the eye, so-called ocular melanoma

comparison of different implants in breast reconstruction

Immunotherapy in a new way

Karl-Johan Malmberg researches immunotherapy.

Cancer researcher Karl-Johan Malmberg leads a research project in immunotherapy that receives SEK 19 million. Today, there are treatments that activate the immune system’s T cells to attack cancer. Karl-Johan Malmberg now wants to take that research a step further and try to train another of the immune system’s cell types called NK cells. This has the potential to help even more cancer patients.

– Our research team has achieved something amazing! Thanks to the Cancer Foundation’s support, we can now start a clinical study where patients with blood cancer are treated with NK cells. This builds on decades of research and opens the door to applying new knowledge from the lab directly to patient care.

– We hope to be able to offer more effective cell therapy for various forms of cancer and give more patients access to the latest advances in immunotherapy, says Karl-Johan Malmberg, researcher at Karolinska Institutet.

Support after surgery

Pernilla Lagergren is researching support for esophageal and stomach cancer. Photo: Sanna Percivall.

Pernilla Lagergren, professor of surgical care science at Karolinska Institutet, researches support for recovery after treatment of esophageal or gastric cancer. The project is now receiving SEK 15 million to evaluate a mobile application where the patient can receive individually tailored suggestions for self-care and help to gain control over their situation.

– Oh, I’m speechless. It is fantastic! Thank you so much, so much, the Cancer Foundation and all the donors! I am incredibly happy that a healthcare science project can get money in this investment – that this area is highlighted makes me moved and I think we can do something really good for the patients with this research project, says Pernilla Lagergren.

The research is conducted through close collaboration with the group’s research partners, which consist of former esophageal or gastric cancer patients together with a large network of, among other things, the patient association, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and dieticians. About 250 patients across Sweden will be able to use the app in the project.

– We have done a preliminary study and many patients have expressed that they lack support when they come home from the hospital after surgery. We want to be able to meet that with the results from this project.

As the need is great, we will announce more research grants in a similar investment next year as well. If you are a researcher and want to apply for grants – keep an eye on our website during the spring.