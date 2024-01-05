EXTRACTIVE SECTOR – Mining exports stabilize

After a few years of ups and downs, mining exports from the Big Island are finding relative stability, particularly with regard to the period between 2022 and 2023. A period which records exports of around eight hundred thousand tonnes. According to provisional data provided by the General Directorate of Customs, the country would have exported until November 2023 a quantity of 824,000 tonnes of mining products for a value amounting to 1,428 billion ariary. By adding the exports of Nickel and Cobalt which amount to 35,200 tonnes, the exports of mining products reach 859,200 tonnes, if we still refer to the DGD document.

Note that over the first six months of 2023, exports of mining products experienced a sharp decline due to various factors, notably the volatility of prices on the stock markets or even international contexts worrying a large part of investors, but also internal disruptions in the extraction activities of mining products, especially titanium.

Either way, the mining sector seems to be smelling a new air, this time driven by rising global demands for different products like graphite. This mineral is about to become almost essential to the development of the automobile industry.

Until now, the country’s mines and mining exports contribute a total of less than 5% to Madagascar’s gross domestic product, while the authorities and donors are unanimous in believing that the mining sector can provide more. . By 2025, projections from the Ministry of Economy and Finance as well as those of the African Development Bank expect growth of 14.5% in the weight of the extractive sector in the country’s GDP. Echoing the projections of the Malagasy state, the ADB also estimates that mining operations and exports “could represent between 4 and 14% of GDP and dominate the country’s exports by 2025”.

