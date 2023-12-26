Extraordinary Fallout London mod to be released in April » Vortex

#Extraordinary #Fallout #London #mod #released #April #Vortex

The highly promising Fallout London mod for Fallout 4 has had its exact release date announced. The remarkable community project is set to release on April 23 next year. Originally, the authors hoped to publish their work this year, but the wait will hopefully be worth it. For regular readers and viewers, this conversion shouldn’t be anything new, it’s been in the works for a few years with a lot of fan attention. In a DLC-sized mod, or perhaps the entire game, players will visit a post-apocalyptic London, as the name suggests. Unlike the big official games, instead of America, we will look at good old Europe and learn more about its alternative history and future.

The authors did not just announce the release date. They have prepared a beautiful new video, which is almost a quarter of an hour long and thoroughly introduces us to the entire title. Around fifty people worked on the project at its core, but more than 200 people contributed overall to this extraordinary expansion. In terms of content, the game is basically complete and now the authors are waiting for its testing and debugging.

The total game area should be the size of Fallout 4 with the official Far Harbor DLC.

The open world here beckons with many real-life neighborhoods and familiar landmarks that together create an extremely interesting environment that invites exploration. We will also visit dozens of interiors and will be able to build our own residence. In terms of scope, this is supposed to be one of the biggest mods for Fallout 4 ever. The total game area should be the size of Fallout 4 with the official Far Harbor DLC.

But the different environment also required hundreds of new props and other objects. In the game, we will come across 121 new unique weapons, 514 pieces of clothing, 203 types of food and drink or 425 new architectural elements. Thanks to this, London is supposed to be a completely new and unmistakable place in Fallout. Fallout London also has a unique user interface with a unique alternative to the Pip-Boy. Her pictures and animations are again based on British realities. The soundtrack and local radio stations are also new. By the way, you can now listen to the musical accompaniment on the authors’ official YouTube channel.

But the team wasn’t afraid to touch the gameplay either. He customized crafting, perks, and the dialogue system. You can travel around London quickly thanks to trains, taxis or boats. The developers are also inviting dynamic weather, playing the guitar or new animations for climbing a ladder or swimming, for example. The DLC promises 53 main quests, 35 side quests, 25 faction missions and 64 additional quests. Players can recruit seven different companions, including a dog, and the humanoid ones bring other specific tasks.

That alone should be enough to get you interested in this community gem. Interested in more? Be sure to check out the aforementioned video, which is full of beautiful shots and other details, or visit the expansion’s official website. The mod only targets PC.