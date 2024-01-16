EXTRAORDINARY SEARCH Where are you my sweet GIRL? A mother on the verge of collapse pleads for help: These STRANGERS HURT her! Help find her

#EXTRAORDINARY #SEARCH #sweet #GIRL #mother #verge #collapse #pleads #STRANGERS #HURT #find

Illustration photo. Source: FB/Police SR, regiony.sk

NITRA – The parents of a young woman are on the verge of despair. Her car was found by the river last weekend, since then it seems that the ground has collapsed. They desperately search for 28-year-old Mária Černická from the village of Šurianky day and night, but in vain. Her distraught mum has spoken out about her disappearance after a painful break-up and a life-changing holiday. Where does she think she is now?

The last time the family had contact with Maria was on January 6. “We last saw her on Saturday night. I went to night shift and when I came back from it, she was no longer at home. She didn’t let us know where she was going,” said Majka’s distraught mother to the daily Nový čas. She left the house in a Seat Leon car. Her vehicle was found the next day by the river Nitra in the village of Výčapy – Opatovce. On that day, the police announced a search. The family, dozens of professionals and volunteers went to search in the field.

The police, firefighters, dog handlers and volunteers divided the spaces according to selected locations. They also searched from the air using drones. “On Tuesday afternoon, we were still flying with the thermodrone near the place where she left the car. We were also on the spot with her family, and no new information has come since then,” the Emergency Search Team brought up the progress of the search. They checked all the clues and possible locations, but they still haven’t been able to find the missing young woman.

Source: FB/Rescue System Slovakia

She was after a breakup, the vacation changed her a lot

Her three siblings are also looking for Maria, together with the searchers, who are on their feet almost non-stop. The parents of the young woman believe that their daughter will be found alive and well. Maria had a boyfriend for three years, but they recently parted ways and then the problems started. “She moved in with us in August and everything was perfectly fine. Then in September she went on a trip, a vacation to Italy, but she didn’t tell me anything more. She was quite closed,” her mother revealed to the newspaper, saying that the vacation did not benefit the girl very much.

She says that she came back from vacation very tired. I asked her – Majuška, what is it, and she immediately threw herself into my arms. Then she told me – mom, please don’t ask me, because I shouldn’t have gone there. She went there with complete strangers, women I think, only she didn’t really want to talk about it and I didn’t want to force her. In the last few days, she was locked in her room and just lay on the bed and wanted to be alone,” Mom explained what happened in the last days before the disappearance.

At home, they think she could have traveled by train. “I think she could be transported by train. All her belongings and documents were found in the car, which was found by the river, but the phone was not there. She is such a good little girl, let her come back to us” said mom and added: “Where are you, my darling, my sweet little girl?”

Description of the missing person

Márii Černická (28) is approx. 164 cm tall, has shoulder-length red-brown hair, prominent blue eyes and visible freckles. At the time of her departure, she was wearing black leggings, a white sweater, and a T-shirt with no further description. Due to the fact that, despite the measures taken so far, it was not possible to find the named person, we are also asking for help from the general public.

Mária Černická. SOURCE: Emergency Search Team

You can report any information about a missing person to the nearest police department or to the emergency line no. 158, or on tel. no. 0961 30 3370-71 or to a private message on the FB page of the SR Police – Nitra region.