EXTRAORDINARY SESSION – Face-to-face expected between Ntsay and deputies

The presentation of the PGE implementation program before Parliament is a constitutional obligation.

The Council of Ministers convened Parliament in extraordinary session, starting January 29. The Prime Minister and the deputies will be face-to-face again during the presentation of the PGE implementation program.

Postponed. The expression takes on its full meaning with the announcement of the scenario which will play out in the National Assembly from Monday.

The canceled face-to-face meeting between the government, more precisely Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister, and the deputies, during the last ordinary session of Parliament, will finally take place. The appointment is made for the week of January 29. It is on this date, in fact, that the extraordinary session of Parliament will begin, as convened by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. On the agenda, there will be the presentation of the implementation program of the General State Policy (PGE), by the tenant of Mahazoarivo.

It is this constitutional obligation that is the presentation of the PGE implementation program, precisely, which triggered the convening of an extraordinary session of the two Parliamentary Chambers. The Basic Law requires, in fact, that it be done “within thirty days” of the appointment of the Prime Minister. As Christian Ntsay was reappointed on January 4, he will therefore have to take part in the exercise imposed by the Constitution next week.

In substance, the content of the Grand Oral of the Head of Government will certainly be focused on the three pillars decreed by Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic. Three pillars on which the Head of State bases his five-year term. These are the strengthening of human capital, industrialization and good governance. The challenges to be met in one hundred days, for each ministerial department, must also appear in this presentation.

In terms of form, attention will be focused on the atmosphere that will reign at the Tsimbazaza institution. Since the attempted motion of no confidence against the Ntsay government in December 2022, relations between the Lower House and the Prime Minister have been mixed during the ensuing parliamentary sessions. An inconstant relationship made worse by the stormy atmosphere of the last electoral process.

Clement atmosphere

The revolt against the presidential election led by Christine Razanamahasoa, president of the National Assembly, notably gave pep to the opponents of power within this institution. At the same time, there are members of the majority in disagreement with the tenant of Mahazoarivo. The tension was such “that in the name of appeasement”, the deputies “agreed” to violate a provision of the Constitution, during the last ordinary session of 2023.

This article of the Basic Law provides that “at least one session per fortnight, including during the planned extraordinary sessions (…) is reserved for questions from Parliament and responses from the government”. A decision which was not unanimous within the majority which is the parliamentary group “Isika rehetra miaraka amin’i Andry Rajoelina” (IRD), and its ally, the Parliamentary Group for the Republic (GPR).

In order not to put the institution of Tsimbazaza at risk, the Senate aligned itself with this “derogation” from the Constitution. Since the re-election of Andry Rajoelina for a second term, however, unity and party discipline seem to be found in the presidential camp. The Orange deputies and their GPR allies, at least the hundred present in Iavoloha, during the appointment of the Prime Minister, applauded the reappointment of Christian Ntsay.

Even MP Paul Bert Rahasimanana, known as Rossy, has lowered his voice towards the government team. Although he is a member of the IRD, the elected official from the 4th district of Antananarivo is particularly criticized by the Prime Minister. At first glance, it is before a more lenient National Assembly that Christian Ntsay will present a brand new program for implementing a new EMP. If this clemency should be expected in the ranks of the majority, the opposition deputies will certainly not do it any favors, however.

Furthermore, regarding the extraordinary session, the Constitution provides that it cannot exceed twelve days. It takes place on an agenda determined by the decree of the President of the Republic taken in the Council of Ministers. In addition to the presentation of the PGE implementation program, the project amending the penal code, aimed at toughening sanctions against rape of children under 10 years old and another bill modifying law 2014-020, on the Decentralized Territorial Communities (CTD), will also be on display.

The legislative process for the adoption of these two bills will thus make it possible to assess the apparent restoration of cohesion and party discipline in the Orange camp. Especially since toughening sanctions against child rape is a presidential commitment.