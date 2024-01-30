EXTRAORDINARY SESSION – MPs castigate ministers

MPs bursting into laughter as they listened to the opening speech.

Kick-off given. After only seven weeks after the close of the second ordinary session of parliament, deputies and senators are already meeting for twelve days in extraordinary session. This session opened yesterday for the two Chambers and members of the government, led by Prime Minister Christian Ntsay.

The atmosphere in the two Chambers contrasts as usual with that of the Senate which took place in calm and that of the National Assembly, noisy with the deputies who heat up the room with frequent applause as well as laughter which arises often from the session room after the barbs thrown between the lines of the speech by Naivo Raholidina who chaired the day’s session in Tsimbazaza.

The President of the National Assembly, on a mission abroad, delegated the presidency of the session to the Vice-President of the Chamber for Antananarivo province. At the start of his speech, Naivo Raholidina reiterates his congratulations to the President of the Republic for his re-election, to the Prime Minister for his reappointment as well as to the new ministers who have joined the Executive. Subsequently, he announced that the deputies had sent him a message for the ministers. The deputies criticize the fact that certain ministers snub them and restrict the relationship when collaboration is important. “There are ministers who never give up,” he tells the members of the government. “I admit that there are some who answer but there is no need to praise them because once, I praised the merits of a minister who always took my calls and since then he has not answered” , complains the elected official.

Absenteeism

If most of the senators were present in Anosy for the opening ceremony of the session, the seats in the session hall of the National Assembly were not all occupied despite the massive presence of members of the government as well as representatives from various institutions. As expected, the deputies from the IRD parliamentary group are the most numerous but the opposition was still represented with several Tim deputies, pro-Siteny and others. However, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko was absent as often, he who is a former candidate in the presidential election. This rate of absenteeism which has often slowed down the progress of processing files in the responsibility of deputies such as cases which must be referred to the High Court of Justice and which do not succeed, due to lack of quorum.

The case of the two deputies reappointed after having been ministers is a blatant example of the frequent absence of deputies during meetings of the House. Doctor Raymond and Jean Bosco Rivotiana are absent for their return to the National Assembly while Naivo Raholidina congratulated them and asked them to stand up to be applauded by their peers. One of the highlights of this extraordinary opening session is the presence of Florent Rakotoarisoa, president of the High Constitutional Court in the Senate although he was not seen in Tsimbazaza in the morning.

Ravo Andriantsalama