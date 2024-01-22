EXTRAORDINARY Two dead bodies were discovered near Senec! The police are appealing to the public

#EXTRAORDINARY #dead #bodies #discovered #Senec #police #appealing #public

SENEC – The officers of the District Directorate of the Police Force in Senec are currently investigating the circumstances of the tragic event that occurred in one of the lakes in the Senec district.

“On the basis of a telephone report, the police were dispatched in the morning to a Volkswagen vehicle that was parked near the lake. There were shoes on the frozen water surface of the lake and the ice on the lake was cracked. Subsequently, the bodies of a man and a woman were found in the water surface of the lake no signs of life,” the police said.

Since the police are currently carrying out the necessary initial procedural steps in this case, we will provide more information about the case only when the situation in the investigation allows it. “Following this case, we appeal to the public that citizens should carefully consider moving on frozen lakes and bodies of water in view of the current weather conditions,” added.