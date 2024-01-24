EXTREME WARNING A highly INFECTIOUS disease is spreading, antibiotics DO NOT WORK on it! They have BANNED visits and are CLOSING schools

#EXTREME #WARNING #highly #INFECTIOUS #disease #spreading #antibiotics #WORK #BANNED #visits #CLOSING #schools

Illustration photo. Source: regiony.sk

SLOVAKIA – The incidence of respiratory diseases is increasing in Slovakia, doctors warn. Some schools have already closed, in the east there is a ban on hospital visits and a second flu wave is expected.

In the last days, the waiting room is filled with an increased number of patients, mainly with the flu. “Children have high temperatures even for 5-7 days, in addition dry irritating cough, sore throat, stuffy nose, severe headache, muscle weakness, pain in the calf muscles, back, significant fatigue, licking, some have a feeling of vomiting and pain belly,” pediatrician Jaroslav Hubčík from Námestov describes the situation.

As he points out, it is a highly infectious disease of viral origin, so antibiotics are ineffective. The course of the disease depends on the state of the immune system, and the body must deal with the disease on its own.

Medicines against temperature, sore throat and cough, as well as nasal drops, and to support immunity will help with this. “If the child’s temperature persists for more than 3-4 days without shortening the intervals between temperature readings, a doctor should be sought,” advises Hubčík. Professional help should also be sought if the child has a very severe sore throat and cannot swallow, has difficulty breathing, is dehydrated (refuses to drink and urinates little) or is lethargic and sleepy.

The second wave is approaching, children and seniors are at risk

Pediatrician Branislav Chrenka also confirmed for RTVS that all pediatricians currently encounter diseases that are accompanied by fevers and respiratory symptoms. As every year, the arrival of the second wave of the flu epidemic is expected. The doctor explained that it usually comes at the turn of January and February. According to him, it seems that we are entering this second wave.

According to Chrenko, the number one protection during the flu season is vaccination, which also makes sense in these months, as long as someone hasn’t had it yet in the fall. Not only parents, whose children are more prone to seasonal diseases, should pay more attention. Flu season can be especially dangerous for people of senior age. Respiratory diseases are risky for them not only in terms of the course of the infection, but also in terms of the primary diseases they suffer from.

No visitors, closed schools

The increase in the incidence of acute respiratory diseases (ARO) is also confirmed by the statistics of the Office of Public Health. According to the latest data, in the third calendar week of this year, morbidity increased by 13 percent.

During the week, epidemiologists recorded more than 50,000 cases of ARO. In the mentioned period, 25 kindergartens, 27 elementary schools, one secondary vocational school and one nursery school reported the interruption of the educational process.

In the hospital in Michalovce, from Friday (January 19) visitors are prohibited in all inpatient wards until further notice. With this step, the hospital seeks to protect the health of its patients and staff in connection with the increased risk of spreading infections.