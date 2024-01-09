Extremely popular game Tekken 8 will have an option for color blindness, but it can trigger epileptic attacks

#Extremely #popular #game #Tekken #option #color #blindness #trigger #epileptic #attacks

You can play the game in black and white, the character you control and your opponent are ‘flat’ and colored with horizontal and vertical lines respectively. This can trigger an epileptic attack. — © rr.

Accessibility for people with disabilities: game developers are increasingly paying attention to it, but those of Tekken 8 are missing the point. A game for people with color blindness could trigger epileptic seizures.

You are probably familiar with the concept of ‘fighting game’. Two characters face each other. A voice from the television shouts ‘fight!’ and then you hit buttons to deliver blows. One of the most popular games in that genre is Tekken. A new version will be released at the end of this month: Tekken 8. But even before its release, the game is stirring people’s minds.

PREVIEW. ‘Tekken 8’: Insanely ambitious

Because in the demo version that is now available, some settings for people with disabilities can already be tested. This includes a special visual mode for people who are color blind and/or visually impaired. In addition to some classic filters that may or may not display or replace certain colors, there is now also a fairly ‘extreme’ visual mode.

This is in black and white, the character you control and your opponent are ‘flat’ and colored with horizontal and vertical lines respectively. According to lead developer Katsuhiro Harada, the institution was created after consultation with interest groups and researchers.

However, gamers with color blindness who tested the mode say it makes them dizzy and complains of headaches. In fact, the pattern could trigger epileptic seizures in people who are susceptible to them. Ian Hamilton, a developer and consultant who studies video game accessibility, even warned that such attacks could be potentially fatal because the visual mode is very ‘flashy’.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

“That is not an exaggerated statement,” says Wim De Backer, occupational therapist at expert network Modem (Thomas More) and advocate of accessible games. “There are still media, ranging from series to commercials and films, that are not suitable for people with epilepsy. But this is really bad. Try it yourself: watch the video in full screen and after a few minutes you will notice that it gives you a headache. However, people who suffer from a severe form of epilepsy, for whom an attack can have potentially fatal consequences, know that they must avoid such images at all times. Media that contain flashing images usually come with a warning.”

On the other hand, it is a good thing that developers pay attention to accessibility, says De Backer. “For certain people, such adjustments are really important. They make games accessible. Color blindness is much less rare than many people suspect.”