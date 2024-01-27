Extremely serious accident: the SMURD helicopter intervened – Source news

#Extremely #accident #SMURD #helicopter #intervened #Source #news

Valcen military firefighters intervened, on Saturday, in an accident involving a car and a pedestrian, who was unconscious. The victim was transported by the SMURD helicopter to UPU Craiova, Mediafax informs.

“The Valcen military firefighters were requested, on January 27, to provide fire prevention and extinguishing measures and first aid to a road accident in the area of ​​Stănești. Forces from the Măciuca Fire Department, with an SMURD ambulance, as well as an ambulance belonging to the SAJ, moved to the scene of the event. the rescuers who arrived at the scene of the road accident found that a car and a pedestrian, who was unconscious, were involved in the road accident”, reports ISU Vâlcea.

The man had cranio-cerebral trauma and had entered cardio-respiratory arrest. Military firefighters requested air support.

“The victim was stabilized by the medical crews present on the scene, who successfully applied resuscitation maneuvers, later the victim was transported by the SMURD helicopter to UPU Craiova”, announced ISU Vâlcea.