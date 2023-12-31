EXTREMELY TRAGIC YEAR Four CHILDREN were killed by a TRAIN and 2 own parents! 3 POLITICIANS died on the roads: 7 ATHLETES and champions also died tragically

#EXTREMELY #TRAGIC #YEAR #CHILDREN #killed #TRAIN #parents #POLITICIANS #died #roads #ATHLETES #champions #died #tragically

Illustration photo. Source: FB/Police SR – Bratislava region, edited by regiony.sk

SLOVAKIA – Unfortunately, the Christmas of many families was marked by tragedies, many of which shook the whole of Slovakia. In 2023, many innocent people, including children, lost their lives in traffic accidents, on railways or even in domestic accidents. Let’s remember the victims of the greatest tragedies.

There is no greater pain than surviving your own child. Streams of parents’ tears flowed in Slovakia, because this year was extremely tragic for the little ones. Last ski season was marked by a tragedy on the slopes. A young skier rammed into 8-year-old Alex at high speed. In critical condition, the helicopter took him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The vacation of well-known businessmen who won the Crystal Wing award last year also ended sadly. They lost their 17-year-old son Damian after he went diving for seashells.

The 19-year-old driver’s drive for Zemplín claimed the lives of two children, Arianka († 13) and Igorko († 14). The accident of a female driver who ran off the road, and only a 3-year-old child lost her life in a strong impact, is also moving to tears.

Two children died in the accident. SOURCE: KR PZ KE

There are three other 3-year-old girls among the angels. Jenifer was rolled over by a closet, Sofia was run over by her own father and Stelka drowned in the river. The electric shock killed 17-year-old Branko and only 2-year-old Tobias. Two 16-year-old Jakubs from Orava also tragically lost their lives. One of them was killed by an equally old friend who was driving drunk and without a driver’s license at night. The other was fatally riding a quad bike.

24-year-old Viktoria could not handle the suffering, who first suffocated her own one-year-old daughter and then took her own life. She had to do it because of the death of her mate. She hanged herself in the same barn where her partner did a few months ago.

Tragic end of the search for Terezka and 4 athletes

The whole of Slovakia shared the search for 18-year-old Terezka. Everyone secretly hoped that she would be found alive and well, but unfortunately, that did not happen. Her body was found washed up on the bank of the Danube. After an argument with her boyfriend, she left the house and texted him that she was on the bridge. So she decided to end her life voluntarily.

The body of the dead Terezka was found on the banks of the Danube. SOURCE: KR PZ BA/Maarty

The search for several athletes also ended tragically. Later, the searchers found the runner and trainer Milan (†50), who had gone for a run. Likewise, kayaker and world champion Milan Lachkovič († 70), who died doing the sport he loved.

Even the multiple champion of Slovakia in hang gliding, Bohumír Kolesár († 69), who also died in his life’s passion, did not return home. After an extensive search, his lifeless body was found wedged in the crowns of trees. The search for goalkeeper and hockey champion Štefan Jenik (†44) also had a sad end. His fate was a fall into a ravine near the Ružín dam, where he was in a tent.

Three planes fell, a young soldier also died

Slovakia has not been spared even plane accidents. At the end of February, four people lost their lives when a plane crashed in Trenčianske Stankovce. A 42- and 25-year-old man from the Trenčín district and a 43- and 26-year-old man from the Spišská Nová Ves district lost their lives. Among the victims was a police officer and an experienced instructor. No one could explain what exactly happened.

The small sports plane in which Andy (†39) and Dominika (†29) died. Source: TASR/HaZZ

A young 29-year-old soldier, Dominika, died in a sports plane near Nitra in the same flight together with the 39-year-old pilot Andy. Another couple whose passion for flying became fatal died in a small plane crash on the first autumn day. Only 19-year-old Pavol and 52-year-old Ján perished in its ruins in Senica. The machine belonged to the company of actor and presenter Dan Dangle.

A hockey player, doctors and children died on the rails

Dozens of new entries have also been added to the black chronicle of Slovak railways. A collision between a train and a person is reported this year on average about every third day. The most tragic moments were recorded at the end of September, when up to 5 people were hit by trains in 24 hours.

Unfortunately, these are mostly people who have decided to end their lives in this way. Among them is former hockey goalkeeper and coach Marko Milý (†54). According to witnesses, he was sitting on the rails and waiting. He had no chance of surviving a collision with a multi-ton colossus. A popular veterinarian from Trnava also committed suicide on the railway. In Kysucie, on the other hand, a train caught an 82-year-old general practitioner for adults at a crossing.

Illustrative photo. SOURCE: Facebook/ZSSK

It is extremely sad that the trains also resulted in the death of several children. Only 16-year-old Nikol jumped under the train in Ličartovce. Indescribable pain was experienced by the mother of 11-year-old Maťek, who died under the wheels of a train under mysterious circumstances while walking his dog in Senec. In Banská Bystrica, the train killed only a 14-year-old boy. Another boy of the same age was hit by a tram in Bratislava. He also succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Two popular trainers died a few days after each other

Shortly after the media covered the death of popular trainer Diana Hô Chí († 39), who died while diving in Croatia, another sad news came from the world of fitness. The 28-year-old trainer and fitness expert Dajana Dulovcová also left unexpectedly forever. Mom found her lifeless body in the bathtub. She also won over people with her good heart. She saved a man who lost his home from death.

SOURCE: Facebook/Dajana Dulovcová

Mothers were killed by a stray bullet, infidelity and a partner’s driving

Mothers also lost their lives under tragic circumstances. An accident that has no parallel in our history happened in Čachticy. A stray bullet killed the teacher Lucia († 30), who was loved by the children in the kindergarten. She is survived by her husband and little daughter. An 18-year-old pregnant girl died after the car flipped onto its roof. It is all the more painful that the father of the child, with whom the young woman was expecting a second baby, was behind the wheel. Slovaks were also shaken by the case of young mother Natália, who cut her throat because she could not bear her partner’s infidelity.

Lucia, who was accidentally shot by a former policeman, left behind her husband Pavle and a 3-year-old daughter. Source: FB, Instagram

The murder of a nurse in Michalovce and horror in Petržalka

At the beginning of 2023, a brutal murder took place in Michalovce, during which the 46-year-old former nurse Erika lost her life. Just 18-year-old Valentín, who wanted to get money from her, stabbed her right on the street. He spotted her at the ATM from which she was withdrawing money in the morning. He fled the scene, but the police caught him.

At the beginning of April, a case was solved in Bratislava’s Petržalka, where two siblings fell out of a window. Later, new information came to the surface, for example, that the body of a poor 9-year-old boy, who was supposed to have been murdered, was found in the apartment. There were even rumors that there might be a sect involved.

3 politicians, a well-known DJ and young families died on the roads

Many people had tears in their eyes after the tragic traffic accident that took place on the highway between Bratislava and Trnava. The van went off the road and hit a tree, killing the 35-year-old parents, 62-year-old grandmother and 4-year-old girl. Only a 5-month-old baby survived this accident, who became an orphan by the minute.

Almost the entire family lost their lives in Strekov as well. Marek (†37), Eva (†31) and their little daughter Prey Sofie (†8) died in the completely wrecked car. Only their one-year-old son was saved.

Three adults and one child died in an accident on the D1 highway in the direction from Bratislava to Trnava. SOURCE: TASR/HaZZ

Smrtka also took the lives of young people on the road. The accident on Easter in Liptovský Mikuláš was extremely tragic. Siblings Emma († 22) and Erik († 20) and their friend Kristína († 20) died in the car, which was literally split in half by the collision with the pole. In February, the whole of Slovakia watched with horror a video from Košice, which captured how a BMW driver not only plowed into a Fabia at great speed, but also swept people off the sidewalk. He killed the car driver and two pedestrians.

Jaro P. (†41), a successful representative of the Slovak Republic and a medalist from the World Tatami Sports Championship, also died in a traffic accident. Shock has come for fans of popular DJ Robin, who died in a collision with a lorry on his birthday.

Dj Robin was giving a concert the day before his death. He never returned to his wife and two sons. Source: Facebook

Politicians also died on the roads. Riding a motorcycle became fatal for Dušan Velič. The former state secretary of the Ministry of Investments and at the time of the tragedy a candidate for parliament for OĽaNO (today’s Slovakia movement). Another face of this political movement also lost his life. Communal deputy and White Crow awardee Ľubica Lapinová died in a brutal accident together with her cousin. They crashed on the way from the festival. Peter Bollo, the former mayor of Krásnohorské Podhradia, also died in the hospital after a head-on collision. His car suddenly went into the opposite direction, where it collided with another vehicle. The teacher died in it on the spot.

A devastating fire in Štiavnica and the strongest earthquake

In mid-March, all Slovaks were shocked by the fire in Banská Štiavnica, which had catastrophic consequences. The worst hit was the popular tourist attraction Banka lásky. Various fundraisers and benefit concerts were also held on the occasion to raise enough money to support and repair the damaged buildings.

The fire also damaged the Love Bank. SOURCE: TASR – Ján Krošlák

The beginning of October surprised hundreds of households in eastern Slovakia. This location was hit by the strongest earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.0. The epicenter was located north of Vranov nad Topľou. Tremors were also recorded at exactly 20:23 in Prešov, Košice, Humenno, Snin, Trebišov and Bardejov. Residents of these towns were frightened and described the experience as very unpleasant. Everything in their homes shook and many houses were irreversibly damaged.