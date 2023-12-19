Extremists from AUR and Sosoacă seized the Parliament session where the budget is voted on. Exchanges of invectives and insults / The two still received the floor from the chairman of the meeting (PSD)

#Extremists #AUR #Sosoacă #seized #Parliament #session #budget #voted #Exchanges #invectives #insults #received #floor #chairman #meeting #PSD

Politicians from the extremist AUR and SOS parties, led by leaders George Simion and Diana Șoșoăca, hijacked the Parliament session on Tuesday where the state budget was to be voted on. The two politicians, known for promoting language and behavioral violence, constantly offended each other, thus delaying the start of the meeting.

Simion wanted to speak after the chairman of the meeting, Alfred Simonis (PSD), announced the agenda, and at that moment Soșoacă came next to Simion and started filming him. AUR and SOS politicians pushed, yelled and constantly offended each other.

At one point, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu left the room, but returned after a few minutes.

It should be noted that, despite the circus created by Simion and Șoșoacă, the chairman of the meeting, Alfred Simonis, later gave them the floor. A new string of invectives followed.

Photo: InquamPhotos / Octav Ganea Photo: InquamPhotos / George Călin Photo: InquamPhotos / George Călin

Example of dialogue in Parliament:

Lucian Romașcanu to Șoșoacă: Romanians will never vote for something like this, such a slum

Rattlesnake: Get out of here, moron!

Romașcanu: You are an ordinary bitch

