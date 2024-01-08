Exynos 2400 can be almost as powerful as Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

#Exynos #powerful #Snapdragon #Gen

Although this is not yet official information, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be launched exclusively with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models will be powered by the Exynos 2400 in certain regions. Early results showed Qualcomm’s chip to be significantly faster than Samsung’s in-house solution, but new synthetic test results have now surfaced, and it appears the Exynos chip has caught up somewhat.

The testing was done earlier and now with the help of the benchmark application called Geekbench, and based on the latest results, the Exynos is starting to reduce its disadvantage. When the Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 were compared, a Galaxy S24+ and a Galaxy S24 Ultra measured their strength within the synthetic application. Here are the previous results:

Galaxy S24+ (Exynos 2400) early result Galaxy S24 Ultra (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) early result





Recently, someone compared the capabilities of the two chipsets again, and the new scores suggest something a little different. The Snapdragon chipset still leads, but its advantage in both single-core and multi-core tests is smaller than before. The difference decreased from 8 and 4 percent to 5 and 3 percent.

Galaxy S24+ (Exynos 2400)

Galaxy S24 Ultra (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)





Which chipset will be the better of the two? This will probably be decided by efficiency and heat management. It will matter how long the two chips can maintain their maximum performance, and how much energy they consume when they are running at full throttle. This will only become clear when the first real tests and experiences finally arrive.

You don’t have to wait long for that, since the Galaxy S24 series will be presented on January 17, and Samsung is expected to start selling the new products after the Unpacked event, after a two-week pre-order phase. Those who are the first to place their orders for the devices have a good chance of having the mobile of their choice in their hands at the end of the month.

We don’t yet know all the hardware details of the two chipsets, but based on current information gathered from official and unofficial sources, the GSMArena made a comparison of the CPU build. This is explained in the table below.

Source: GSMArena

