EYE DISEASE – An epidemic of conjunctivitis in Mahajanga

Hand washing facilities at school are strongly recommended.

Prevention of the spread of disease. The governor of the Boeny region is calling for school evictions, in the face of the epidemic of bacterial conjunctivitis which is hitting the town of Mahajanga. “Parents are asked not to send infected children to school, to protect us against this disease,” declared Mokhtar Salim Andriatomanga, on his Facebook page, Saturday.

The regional public health department of the Boeny region also recommends the implementation of certain measures in schools, with the resumption of classes, after the Christmas holidays, from today. “This bacterial conjunctivitis is transmitted by contact, and very easily. So children and teachers who have symptoms should not go to school. Schools must also put in place a hand washing system to protect those who are not yet affected by the disease,” she advises.

Work stopping

The Ministry of National Education and the regional directorate of National Education Boeny have not yet announced the obligation of school eviction nor the postponement of the start of the second term in the Boeny region, until time we submitted our article. The regional public health department also recommends work stoppage for all infected people, justifying their absence with a doctor’s prescription.

This eye disease has been spreading at breakneck speed in the City of Flowers since the end of 2023. It is caused by bacteria, and is characterized by the sensation of sand in the eye, tearing, swelling. and redness of the eyes. When these symptoms occur, consultation with a doctor is strongly recommended. To avoid this disease, hands should be washed frequently with disinfectant gel or soap, personal belongings should be put aside, eyes and eye area should not be touched.

Miangalya Ralitera