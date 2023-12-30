Eyeballs actor Ramsey Nasr lost his mother just before recording: ‘Death scene had something therapeutic’ | Show

#Eyeballs #actor #Ramsey #Nasr #lost #mother #recording #Death #scene #therapeutic #Show

duo interviewSubdued, recognizable and heartbreaking. Ramsey Nasr and Hans Croiset touched many with their moving death scene in Eyeballs. That farewell, which Nasr played a few days after the death of his own mother, was awarded the AD Media Prize for the unforgettable TV moment of 2023. “For me, the son’s grief is the most moving.”

Annemart van Rhee 12/30/23, 6:30 PM Last update: 12/30/23, 6:53 PM

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  Weekly horoscope: your predictions from December 25 to 31, 2023

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

One in five minors has been vaccinated against the flu in the Canary Islands
One in five minors has been vaccinated against the flu in the Canary Islands
Posted on
Pandalam Municipal Corporation now KSMART System in Double Smart New Year – LOCAL – PATHANAMTHITTA
Pandalam Municipal Corporation now KSMART System in Double Smart New Year – LOCAL – PATHANAMTHITTA
Posted on
Ukrainian Missile Hits Russian City of Belgorod, Kills 18 People
Ukrainian Missile Hits Russian City of Belgorod, Kills 18 People
Posted on
Paulo Fernandes raises 6.4 million with the sale of 779 thousand shares in Greenvolt – Energia
Paulo Fernandes raises 6.4 million with the sale of 779 thousand shares in Greenvolt – Energia
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News