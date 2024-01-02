Ezekiel Nomenjanahary, the premier baby 2024

Ezekiel Fanomezana Nomenjanahary, the first baby of the year 2024.

00:00. It’s time for the birth of Ezekiela Fanomezana Nomenjanahary at the Befelatànana Gynecology-Obstetrics University Hospital Center (CHU GOB), on the 1st day of the year 2024. “He was born by cesarean section. The child and the mother are still in the operating room,” explains Dr Solange Rasoanandrianina, team leader on call in the delivery department of this hospital, on Monday January 1 around 1 a.m. A few minutes later, the baby comes out of the operating room, in his grandmother’s arms, wrapped in a pink blanket. “Almost all of her little clothes are in pink, because we were preparing to welcome a girl,” explains her young father, Jérémy Rakotonirina. The mother still remained in the operating room. Ezekiela is doing well, weighing 2,440 kg. “I thought he was going to be born naturally, like his two elders. I still remain happy. This child is our New Year’s gift,” says the father, proudly.

Two children were born during the first thirty minutes of the year 2024, in this large maternity ward. The second baby was born at 12:25 a.m. This is a little girl who weighed 3.185 kg at birth. His mother did not wish to publicize the birth of this child. These two families spent the end of the year and New Year 2024 in the hospital. They are expected to stay there for a few more days for the care that the two mothers and two babies need.

Miangalya Ralitera

