F-16 fighter jets threaten to destroy Vladimir Putin’s plan

The threat of Ukrainian missile and naval drone attacks in Crimea has forced Russia to redeploy a large part of its fleet to Novorossiysk. Russia has also announced plans to base its military fleet further away from Ukraine in Ochamchir, in the Russian-occupied Sakartvel region of Abkhazia.

F. Mertens emphasizes that Ochamchyr is a Black Sea region far from Ukraine.

“The fact that the strategic withdrawal of the Black Sea Fleet was inevitable indicates both the success of the Ukrainian operations and the new threat [Rusijos kariniam laivynui]when Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters,” says the expert.

He emphasizes that the acquisition of F-16 fighters will mean a much greater threat to the Russians than the Ukrainian armed forces can currently create.

First of all, these planes can exploit the potential of anti-tank missiles “Harpoon”, so there is a threat of ruining the plan of the Russian dictator V.Putin – we will have to retreat.

