FA Cup: Man. City eliminate Tottenham with controversial goal in the 88th minute

Nathan Aké was the hero of the ‘citizens’, in a play in which Rúben Dias, according to Pedro Porro’s team, had a foul intervention that was not signaled. Tottenham were a combative but erratic team

Manchester City is in the 5th round of the FA Cup after winning, for the first time, at the new Tottenham Stadium (1-0). In a match intense in duels and the coaches’ strategy, Pep Guardiola’s team was almost always the most dangerous and only failed to score more goals through their own fault.

In a first half that resembled a game of chess, Tottenham insisted too much on building the game from behind, shooting themselves in the foot by losing many balls in their midfield. Only long passes or quick exits from Pedro Porro made the Spurs advance on the field, but the team didn’t even manage to shoot before the break.

For their part, City positioned their players well (Álvarez’s movements between the lines were a constant) and managed to advance on the field. However, Haaland’s absence was noticeable and in addition to a goal disallowed by Oscar Bobb (due to a minor offside), the team had difficulty disturbing Vicario.

The 2nd half did not bring any significant changes to the match – from the outset, Tottenham continued to lose balls in prohibited areas, but Van de Ven had a great performance and prevented several dangerous plays.

The London team was more assertive in attack, managing to progress with the ball in the central corridor, and then play Werner, Johnson or Porro on the wings. However, there was always a lack of presence in the area to finish.

City lost some criteria in their usual patient game construction, but created a lot of danger with the numerous losses of the ball that Tottenham were adding. But Bernardo Silva, Doku and De Bruyne insisted on not taking advantage of these opportunities.

In between, it is worth highlighting the return of James Maddison to the pitch, after an absence of two and a half months due to an ankle injury.

Only Nathan Aké untied the knot in this match, already in the 88th minute, in a controversial move in which the Tottenham players claimed that Rúben Dias brought down Vicario, in the small area, before the Dutchman scored the decisive goal.

Manchester City continues in the FA Cup, defending the title it won last season. Spurs will have yet another season without winning the Cup, something that has happened since 1991.

Remember the incidents of the match:

End of the match: Tottenham 0-1 Man. City

Nathan Aké scored the decisive goal of the match. Tottenham fought hard, but made too many mistakes and allowed City to always be the most dangerous team on the field. Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva’s team continues to advance in the Cup.

City’s goal was met with many protests from Tottenham players, who thought that Rúben Dias brought down Vicario in the six-yard box.

88′ – GOAL TO CITY – MARCA AKA! With a corner kick, Rúben Dias makes it difficult for Vicario to intervene, who is unable to clear the ball and it is at the mercy of the Dutch central defender, who only had to tackle it.

86′ – Doku shoots for Vicario’s defense. The Belgian invaded the opponent’s area, but shot at the goalkeeper.

82′ – What a waste of De Bruyne! Another unbelievable loss of the ball by Tottenham, Foden recovers and passes the ball to De Bruyne, but the Belgian, in the heart of the area, shoots out.

81′ – Bernardo Silva shoots dangerously! Strong shot from the Portuguese, but in the shape of Vicario.

72′ – After two and a half months of absence, James Maddison is back on the field. He enters the field together with Oliver Skipp, replacing Bentancur and Johnson.

68′ – Phill Foden is acting as false 9 after Álvarez’s departure. De Bruyne is almost like a second striker, while Doku plays on the left flank.

65′ – Man City makes the first substitutions of the match: Oscar Bobb and Julián Álvarez leave and Jérémy Doku and De Bruyne enter. City are left without a striker on the field.

60′ – Tottenham are in the best phase of the game: they advance with discretion along the central corridor, and then release the ball to Werner or Johnson on the wings. There is only little presence in the finishing zone.

54′ – The Londoners manage to respond to the opponent’s strong entry and approach Ortega’s area.

48′ – Van de Ven saving Tottenham! Álvarez was in a privileged position to score, but the Dutch defender appeared to fly to prevent a certain goal.

The 2nd part begins!

Half-time: Tottenham 0-0 Man. City

Despite equality, the game is not balanced. City have been the most incisive team, having made 10 shots against… zero from their opponents. Tottenham’s best period was when they only managed to relieve some of the pressure they felt at the start of the match.

45′ – City controlled the ball again and looked for the opening goal after half-time.

41′ – Triple dose of shots results in a corner for City. First Rodri, then Kovacic and finally Bobb shot in the Tottenham penalty area, but all their shots were deflected, the last of them for a corner.

35′ – The game was interrupted for a few minutes due to a problem with the referees’ communication devices.

28′ – Tottenham are in luck: the team has already lost several balls in its midfield, but the defenders – namely Romero and Van de Ven – are preventing greater harm.

Van de Ven shoots Julián Álvarez (IMAGO)

24′ – Danger from Pedro Porro! The winger got loose on the right aisle and made a tense cross to Richarlison, who was isolated in the penalty area, but Ortega managed to grab the ball.

22′ – The teams are already balanced, after a strong entry from Manchester. Both defend with a compact block and without too much pressure.

15′ – Ange Postecoglou’s team seeks to play long balls to Timo Werner or Richarlison and thus relieve themselves of some of the opponent’s suffocating pressure. This game is turning out to be a true chess duel between the two coaches.

11′ – City plays with a very high pressure line, creating several problems with the ball leaving Tottenham, who have not yet entered the opponent’s midfield.

5′ – Goal disallowed against City! Quick play by the citizens, with Kyle Walker crossing into the area, Álvarez shot for Vicario’s incomplete save and Oscar Bobb scored from close range. But the young man was offside at the time of his teammate’s shot.

Moment when Bobb puts the ball into the goal (IMAGO)

The match begins!

Referee Paul Tierney blows the whistle for kick-off.

The teams are already carrying out warm-up exercises on the field.

Despite being on the bench, it is worth highlighting the return of James Maddison to Ange Postecoglou’s squad – the creative midfielder has been absent since November 6th due to an ankle injury. Until then, he was indispensable for the Spurs’ offensive maneuver, registering three goals and five assists in 12 games this season.

Despite starting with slight favoritism, Man. City lost on the last five occasions they faced Tottenham in London, failing to score any goals in those matches. Pep Guardiola’s team hasn’t won at Spurs’ home since October 2018 (1-0 triumph).

There are already eleven – Porro, Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva are starters

Tottenham: Vicar; Peter Porro, Van de Ven, Rosemary, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevsky; Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, Richardson.

Manchester City: Ortega; Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, Nathan Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Oscar Bobb, Julián Álvarez.

Your City side to face Spurs 🩵 XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker (C), Dias, Ake, Guardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Bobb, Alvarez SUBS | Ederson, Stones, Grealish, Doku, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Susoho, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/nqczBaPkJC — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 26, 2024

The players have already walked around the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Interestingly, after the 169 times these two teams have faced each other, they have a record of perfect equality: 66 wins for each side, with 37 draws in between.

Tottenham made a point of dedicating this match to a foundation that helps people suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Good afternoon. You can follow live here all the incidents of the 4th round match of the FA Cup, between Tottenham and Manchester City. This is the biggest duel of this round, played between two teams that always aim to win the oldest club competition in the world.