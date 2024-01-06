FA Cup prediction by Martin Georgiev 05.01.2024 • BR

#Cup #prediction #Martin #Georgiev #05.01.2024

Single: Current

FA Cup

21:30/5 Jan.

Fulham – Rotherham

Bet: Final outcome and number of goals – 1 and over 2.5

To:

50% players consider this bet as winning!

Will the bet be profitable?

0 people voted

Win 50%

Not Earning 50%

Wins

He doesn’t win

In an intriguing FA Cup clash at Craven Cottage, hosts Fulham and away team Rotterdam will take place on 5th January 2024. Known as a historic tournament that often produces surprises, the FA Cup brings together teams from different levels of English football, providing a scene for potential twists. This match in London will be no exception as Premier League side Fulham will be looking to assert their superiority over Championship side Rotterdam.

Analysis of current form

Fulham have been on a pretty upbeat run of form recently. They have shown remarkable stamina and ability to find the back of the net, which was particularly evident in their wins against formidable teams such as Arsenal at home and Bournemouth away. Their attacking prowess was also on display in wins over West Ham and Nottingham Forest with five goals each at Craven Cottage. However, it is crucial to note that despite these strong results, their defeat at Burnley served as a reminder that consistency can sometimes elude them.

Did you see our betano bookmaker review?

In contrast, Rotterdam displayed a mixed form. Their ability to hold draws against the likes of Sunderland and Leeds speaks to a steely resolve, while victory over Middlesbrough suggests they are no strangers to seizing the moment. However, their losses, including those against Leicester and West Brom, have exposed this Championship side’s vulnerability against stronger opposition, which can be indicative of a game against quality Premier League sides.

Against each other

Historically, head-to-head meetings between Fulham and Rotterdam have favored the London club. Fulham’s wins in 2017 and 2016 showed their ability to get results against Rotterdam, and with the two sides not having met recently, perhaps Fulham, who still play in the higher echelon of English football, can carry over that psychological advantage in this match.