FAA: ‘All Boeing-737 Max 9 aircraft must be inspected’ | Abroad

WASHINGTON – The United States Aviation Authority (FAA) has ordered the inspection of all aircraft of the Boeing-737 Max 9 type. This concerns a very small percentage of the aircraft that Boeing has built under the 737 name.

The reason is a recent incident on Friday at Portland Airport in the northwest of the US in which a small piece of the fuselage suddenly disappeared after takeoff.

This would involve more than 170 aircraft worldwide and the inspection takes a maximum of eight hours. The FAA wants anyone who is going to fly such an aircraft to first conduct an investigation. Aviation giant Boeing has produced one of the most successful aircraft for short distances since 1967 under the name Boeing-737.

Certainly more than 10,000 of these have been sold in all types, including to well-known Dutch or former airlines such as Air Holland, KLM, Martinair and Transavia. As far as we know, KLM does not have any aircraft of the type that now needs to be inspected.

