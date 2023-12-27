Fabbiani: Messi’s shirt, Diego’s, Ronaldo’s gift and his history with the referees

#Fabbiani #Messis #shirt #Diegos #Ronaldos #gift #history #referees

12/26/2023 0:53am. Updated on 12/26/2023 2:01am.

Every weekend we see in Argentine football and around the world how players exchange jerseys, but… Where do those jerseys go? How do they store them? Are they collectors? Ole is going to try to start answering some of those questions with its new section, #PorLaCamisetain which The protagonists are going to open the door of their privacy to us to discover those treasures that they keep. of his career: own t-shirts, former teammates, rivals, medals, trophies, balls, boots… Pieces worthy of a museum.

In this second chapter, the one who allowed us to know all his treasures was Cristian Fabbianiforward emerged from the Lower Lanúswhich passed through Chilean football, Israeli footballwhich shone in Newell’s and generated a revolution of Shrek masks in Riverthat also played in Romania and Bolivia and that before hanging up the timbos he put on the shirts of Independiente Rivadavia and Deportivo Merlo, among others, in the Ascenso. Today, At 40 years old, he already has good experience as a coach after directing Fénix, Riestra and, recently, taking a step aside in El Charro after saving him from relegation, and His project is to continue directing.

One of the newest: the one his friend Germán Cano gave him after winning the Libertadores.

The Ogre Not only did he dare to show some of his main treasures but he told anecdotes and fun moments that he experienced in his career.. From the shirt with which he debuted in Lanús to that of the American champion with Fluminense, Germán Cano. Two very special ones that he has framed, that of a certain Leo Messi and that of someone who for him is one of the most important players in the history of Riverone of Diegoa incredible story with Fat Ronaldo with a gift included and eventhe shirt of a referee who woke up to whitewash the relationship unknown that he had many years ago.

Also Read:  XV RUGBY - FINAL

The Ogre with Messi’s shirt, dedicated and framed. A jewel!

You will be able to enjoy #PorLaCamiseta on Olé’s YouTube channel: periodically we will be releasing new chapters to know the most intimate of footballers of all time and, by the way, remember their careers, anecdotes and learn about the relics they keep. Everyone is invited!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nasal showers: This keeps your nose clear
Nasal showers: This keeps your nose clear
Posted on
Retrospective 2023: the election of Thomas Stettler to the National Council
Retrospective 2023: the election of Thomas Stettler to the National Council
Posted on
Netanyahu Offers Peace, But Palestinians Are Moved Abroad, Hamas: Ridiculous
Netanyahu Offers Peace, But Palestinians Are Moved Abroad, Hamas: Ridiculous
Posted on
Apple filed an appeal against the decision to ban sales of Apple Watches in the United States
Apple filed an appeal against the decision to ban sales of Apple Watches in the United States
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News