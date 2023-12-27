Fabbiani: Messi’s shirt, Diego’s, Ronaldo’s gift and his history with the referees

#Fabbiani #Messis #shirt #Diegos #Ronaldos #gift #history #referees

12/26/2023 0:53am. Updated on 12/26/2023 2:01am.

Every weekend we see in Argentine football and around the world how players exchange jerseys, but… Where do those jerseys go? How do they store them? Are they collectors? Ole is going to try to start answering some of those questions with its new section, #PorLaCamisetain which The protagonists are going to open the door of their privacy to us to discover those treasures that they keep. of his career: own t-shirts, former teammates, rivals, medals, trophies, balls, boots… Pieces worthy of a museum.

In this second chapter, the one who allowed us to know all his treasures was Cristian Fabbianiforward emerged from the Lower Lanúswhich passed through Chilean football, Israeli footballwhich shone in Newell’s and generated a revolution of Shrek masks in Riverthat also played in Romania and Bolivia and that before hanging up the timbos he put on the shirts of Independiente Rivadavia and Deportivo Merlo, among others, in the Ascenso. Today, At 40 years old, he already has good experience as a coach after directing Fénix, Riestra and, recently, taking a step aside in El Charro after saving him from relegation, and His project is to continue directing.

One of the newest: the one his friend Germán Cano gave him after winning the Libertadores.

The Ogre Not only did he dare to show some of his main treasures but he told anecdotes and fun moments that he experienced in his career.. From the shirt with which he debuted in Lanús to that of the American champion with Fluminense, Germán Cano. Two very special ones that he has framed, that of a certain Leo Messi and that of someone who for him is one of the most important players in the history of Riverone of Diegoa incredible story with Fat Ronaldo with a gift included and eventhe shirt of a referee who woke up to whitewash the relationship unknown that he had many years ago.

The Ogre with Messi’s shirt, dedicated and framed. A jewel!

You will be able to enjoy #PorLaCamiseta on Olé’s YouTube channel: periodically we will be releasing new chapters to know the most intimate of footballers of all time and, by the way, remember their careers, anecdotes and learn about the relics they keep. Everyone is invited!