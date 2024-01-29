Fabiana Justus cries and says leukemia treatment will pass

#Fabiana #Justus #cries #leukemia #treatment #pass

Fabiana also celebrated an achievement. “The focus is on living one day at a time! And celebrating the small victories. Today’s was eating a whole plate of food. Buttered pasta with chicken. I couldn’t eat anything at first”, he revealed.

Diagnosis

Fabiana Justus was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a condition she discovered when she went to the emergency room because of back pain and fever. “I’m very confident, my family, my friends and especially my doctors gave me a lot of confidence”, he said.

Roberto Justus’ daughter is admitted to a hospital in São Paulo for the first cycle of chemotherapy, which lasts about a month. “Obviously, there are moments when I feel more shocked. I still don’t really understand what is happening. When I wake up here in the hospital, I remember that this is true”, said the influencer.

Fabiana is the mother of newborn Luigi, and 4-year-old twins Chiara and Sienna. In the post about the diagnosis, Roberto Justus encouraged his daughter and reinforced that he is not with her due to the isolation recommended by doctors.

My love! Everything will be fine! You are a warrior! We are all sending you lots of positive energy. I can’t be there with you physically for the reasons you explained, but I am always by your side. I love you!Roberto Just