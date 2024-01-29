Fabiana Justus cries and says leukemia treatment will pass

#Fabiana #Justus #cries #leukemia #treatment #pass

Fabiana also celebrated an achievement. “The focus is on living one day at a time! And celebrating the small victories. Today’s was eating a whole plate of food. Buttered pasta with chicken. I couldn’t eat anything at first”, he revealed.

Diagnosis

Fabiana Justus was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a condition she discovered when she went to the emergency room because of back pain and fever. “I’m very confident, my family, my friends and especially my doctors gave me a lot of confidence”, he said.

Roberto Justus’ daughter is admitted to a hospital in São Paulo for the first cycle of chemotherapy, which lasts about a month. “Obviously, there are moments when I feel more shocked. I still don’t really understand what is happening. When I wake up here in the hospital, I remember that this is true”, said the influencer.

Fabiana is the mother of newborn Luigi, and 4-year-old twins Chiara and Sienna. In the post about the diagnosis, Roberto Justus encouraged his daughter and reinforced that he is not with her due to the isolation recommended by doctors.

My love! Everything will be fine! You are a warrior! We are all sending you lots of positive energy. I can’t be there with you physically for the reasons you explained, but I am always by your side. I love you!Roberto Just

Also Read:  The Most Extreme Planets in the Universe, So Hot That They're Filled with Diamonds

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Open confession of Vémola’s wife: THIS IS WHAT I DISCOURAGE MOST about him… She talked about INFAITHFULNESS!
Open confession of Vémola’s wife: THIS IS WHAT I DISCOURAGE MOST about him… She talked about INFAITHFULNESS!
Posted on
Great hilarity about Peter’s bumbling in Heel Holland Bakt: ‘He falls apart again’ | Show
Great hilarity about Peter’s bumbling in Heel Holland Bakt: ‘He falls apart again’ | Show
Posted on
Former referees commented: Was the penalty decision canceled by VAR in the Sivasspor – Beşiktaş match correct?
Former referees commented: Was the penalty decision canceled by VAR in the Sivasspor – Beşiktaş match correct?
Posted on
Region Västernorrland – Syringe exchange reception opens at the hospital in Sundsvall
Region Västernorrland – Syringe exchange reception opens at the hospital in Sundsvall
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News