Fábio Silva made official at Rangers, Inter midfielder says ‘no’ to Jorge Jesus and PSG rules out Man United duo – Market

Man. City guarantees Echeverri but must leave young striker at River Plate until 2024

Young striker Claudio Echeverri will be a reinforcement for Manchester City, but he is only expected to join the English side at the end of 2024. According to ‘Olé’, the deal is well advanced and the clubs are already exchanging documentation to formalize the transfer. , which will cost the English around 25 million euros (in theory it will be 20M€ fixed, plus 5M€ in variables).

Despite already paying this amount, the British team agreed to leave the 17-year-old young man with the Argentines at least until the end of 2024, with even the hope that he could stay for another six months, in order to represent River Plate in the 2025 Club World Cup (to be played in June and July).

Furthermore, the Argentine press says that it is likely that Echeverri will also be loaned when he arrives in Europe, probably to Girona (a City Group team), in order to guarantee a competitive European rhythm before making the leap to the Premier League.