Fábio Silva with interested parties in Italy

Portuguese forward has played little for Wolverhampton

With only 10 games played this season and just one starter, Fábio Silva has been losing more and more space at Wolverhampton and has not even been called up in recent matches.

In this way, his departure has been considered and, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, from Sky Sport Italia, Genoa and Monza, from Serie A, have been monitoring the Portuguese’s situation, with the possibility of obtaining him on loan – if the forward went to Monza, he would be teammates with his compatriot Dany Mota.

The 21-year-old striker was loaned last season, first to Anderlecht in Belgium (11 goals in 32 games) and then to the Dutch PSV (5 goals in 19 games).

The same source also states that the Germans from Friburgo are also following Fábio Silva and that, despite the striker’s season below expectations, it is expected that, in the winter market, different teams will be interested in his loan.

Trained at FC Porto, where he won the UEFA Youth League, Fábio Silva was sold to Wolverhampton in 2020 for 40 million euros. For the Wolves, he scored just 5 goals in 72 games.

