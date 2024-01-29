Factory diesel camper from Great Wall (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

Chinese car company Great Wall Motor is testing a new camper that will be put into mass production. The exact date of the premiere of the innovation has not yet been announced. However, this is expected to happen in the near future.

The base of the factory camper is the Shanhai Poer pickup, which reaches a length of 5,440 mm. The living area is mounted in place of the cargo platform of the base model, gripping the rear of the cab.

The interior of the new camper is available in several finishing options. Only one version is featured in the leaked online photos. A compact double bed, two armchairs, a table, a sink and a stove will be available to the residents.

The cabin also has a shower cabin and even a washing machine. The standard Great Wall Shanhai Poer pickup truck is available with a 2.4-liter diesel engine with 183 hp. and with a 3.0-liter gasoline engine with a power of 353 hp. The box in both cases is a 9-speed automatic.

The drive is on all four wheels. The maximum speed of the diesel version is 155 km/h, and of the petrol version – 180 km/h. According to still unconfirmed data, the new “all-terrain camper” will have a 2.4-liter diesel engine under the hood. Look at him.

