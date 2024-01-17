Factory fire in Izmir: There are dead and injured

In the fire that broke out in a perfume factory in İzmir’s Çiğli district, 1 worker died and 3 workers were injured. The fire was extinguished with the intervention of the fire brigade.

PERFUME BOTTLES WERE SPREAD AROUND

A fire broke out at around 08.30 in a perfume factory operating in Çiğli Atatürk Organized Industrial Zone. Smoke rising from the factory, which was rapidly engulfed in flames, was visible from many points of the region.

Upon notice, fire brigade, health and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the region. While extensive security measures were taken in the surrounding area, the fire crews took the fire under control in approximately 1 hour.

THE REASON FOR EXIT IS BEING INVESTIGATED

During the checks carried out at the factory, the body of one person, who was found to be a workplace employee, was found, and 3 workers were injured. The injured were taken to hospital by ambulance. In addition, the light commercial vehicle in the factory yard became unusable.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the fire.

THE BURNED WORKER THROWN OUT

The moments when one of the three people injured in the fire went out in flames was captured on the mobile phone camera of a nearby citizen.

PRODUCTION HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED

On the other hand, it was stated that perfume production in the factory was stopped a while ago and that this place was kept as a warehouse for the remaining perfumes and the materials used in production. It was learned that the people inside were factory workers and that they were at the workplace for cleaning at that moment.

