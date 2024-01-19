Facts about UY Scuti, the largest star in the universe, 5 billion suns can fit in UY Scuti

#Facts #Scuti #largest #star #universe #billion #suns #fit #Scuti

SPACE — The largest star detected in the universe is named UY Scuti. UY Scuti is a hyper-giant with a radius about 1,700 times larger than the radius of the sun.

To give you an idea, almost 5 billion suns could fit inside a star the size of UY Scuti. Wow.

Our sun is very big. More than a million Earths could fit inside. But on a stellar scale, the sun is very small compared to UY Scuti.

Reporting from Space, in 1860, German astronomers at the Bonn Observatory first recorded UY Scuti. At that time, UY Scuti was named BD -12 5055, as reported by Astronomy Magazine.

This star is located near the center of the Milky Way, about 9,500 light years from Earth. Located within the constellation Scutum, UY Scuti is a hyper-giant star.

Hyper-giant means bigger than super-giant and giant. This type of star is a rare star that shines very brightly. This type of star loses most of their mass through fast-moving stellar winds.

If UY Scuti replaced the sun at the center of the solar system, its photosphere would expand past Jupiter’s orbit. The nebula of gas emitted from this star extends far beyond Pluto’s orbit, up to 400 times the distance between Earth and the sun.