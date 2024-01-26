Fahishta and Carlo from More than expected broke up: ‘Not saved’ | RTL Boulevard

#Fahishta #Carlo #expected #broke #saved #RTL #Boulevard

A lot happened behind the scenes during the recording: Fahishta and Carlo made a drastic decision that has a major impact on the life of the family. In the latest episode we see that the two are now living separately. They decide to give the children the best independently of each other. “Unfortunately, Fahishta and I didn’t make it the first year,” Carlo begins to say from the car. “This will mean that you have to swallow your pride in certain situations. You both have to compromise and think: what is best for my child?”

Fahishta has temporarily moved in with her mother with the triplets. “I’ve had sleepless nights, stress.” Her sister and two brothers also live in her mother’s home. “It’s tight here. This is actually an emergency solution, but it has been going on for months now. I am looking for a place to live.”

In any case, the children are doing well. “When I hold them in my arms at the end of the day and lie in bed with them, I think: yes, this is it.” As Fahishta looks back on the moment the children were born, she bursts into tears. “The joy”, she sighs. “That they come out and then you get them on your chest and I get…” She wipes away her tears and continues: “It’s just a very tough year. Sometimes I’m just so tired. I’m proud of myself. That I, while I am a single mother now, have come this far. I am still standing and I just have to accept that.”

Although Fahishta has had a ‘tough year’, he says it has been ‘all worth it’. It was also quite a rollercoaster for Carlo. He now focuses mainly on co-parenting. “I hope they become very happy, successful and, above all, grow up with a lot of love. I hope we learn to become good co-parents for them.”

