Fahishta from More than expected has difficulty with Carlo’s decision

Carlo already has twins from a previous relationship. So he now has five children in total. “It’s challenging enough now,” he says. “For me it’s… Yeah, fear sounds a bit weird, but there’s a pretty good chance that if it happens again, it won’t be a one-off thing. Five is just real enough,” he continues.

Fahishta clearly does not agree with Carlo going under the knife for sterilization. “I think it’s so final,” she explains. “I just know: we make sweet children. The world needs more of this. If God wants it differently, we will notice.” “That is indeed God willing, but if I have something to say about it…”, Carlo continues firmly.

On the way to the hospital, Carlo indicates that he mainly does it for himself. “I know that I am ready after five children. That is really perfect for me. I understand about you: you have three children and two bonus children, maybe it is still a bit itchy.” But that’s not the reason, according to Fahishta. “It’s not that I still want to have children at the moment. It’s just, as I said: final. It’s just done. I have a hard time with that.”

After the procedure, Carlo walks out of the room cheerfully: “I feel a bit like I’ve had laughing gas. I even feel very cheerful!” “You’ll be crying in an hour, man, I already know that,” Fahishta said.

More than expected can be seen every working day at 7 p.m. on NPO 1 and you can watch it here.

