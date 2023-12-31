Failing Again, IDF Accidentally Kills Israeli Soldiers Held Hostage in Gaza

#Failing #IDF #Accidentally #Kills #Israeli #Soldiers #Held #Hostage #Gaza

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Abu Jamal, spokesman for the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas-affiliated Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said an Israeli soldier hostage was killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Abu Ali Mustafa Brigade released a short video showing a photo of the male Israeli soldier on the channel Telegramon Saturday (30/12/2023).

“The Israeli airstrike caused the death of an Israeli soldier detained by our Brigade in Gaza, and caused the injury of a number of hostages,” said Abu Jamal.

He said the hostage was killed when the IDF failed to rescue him.

Abu Jamal explained that the Israeli army hostage was killed after the IDF launched an airstrike on his shelter.

Previously, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigade succeeded in thwarting the operation to free Israeli soldiers detained in Gaza.

“We clashed with members of the (Israeli) forces who were trying to free the soldier, and their warplanes intervened and bombed the place, killing the soldier,” Abu Jamal said.

After the incident, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigade rescued his body.

The brigade also confiscated IDF military and communications equipment after they withdrew.

Video footage on Saturday (30/12/2023) shows photos of a laptop and flash drive released by the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigade, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine which is affiliated with Hamas. The laptop and flash drive were claimed to belong to the Israeli army. (X/@PalestineNow)

“We also have laptops, information, and flash drive from the Gaza Division belonging to the (Israeli) occupation army,” he continued.

Abu Jamal also said that the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigade destroyed and damaged 95 IDF vehicles since ground fighting in the Gaza Strip after the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023.

The spokesman did not provide further details about the date or place of detention of the soldier in Gaza and that they were still holding his body.

There was no comment from the Israeli military spokesman’s office.

Palestinians inspect damage following an Israeli attack on the Zawayda area in the central Gaza Strip on December 30, 2023. (AFP)

