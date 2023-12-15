Failure for the A8 “Union” Motorway? “PNRR milestone missed”, accuses Pro Infrastructure

#Failure #Union #Motorway #PNRR #milestone #missed #accuses #Pro #Infrastructure

“A8 highway, PNRR milestone missed,” he claims Pro Infrastructure Association which appreciates that – due to the fact that the CNSC partially admitted the appeal of those from Strabag on the Târgu Mureș-Miercurea Nirajului lot – this “fact guarantees the failure of the PNRR milestone due on December 31, 2023: all highway contracts in the program must be signed”.

Union Highway – Targu Mures – Miercurea Nirajului and Leghin sectors – Targu Neamt Photo: Hotnews

“Irrespective of whether a “quick” or long-awaited reassessment will be reached if (very likely) it will go to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, there is no chance that the contract will be signed this year. So the money from the PNRR related to the payment request from the second semester of 2023 cannot be collected by Romania until the milestone is ticked off.

Who is to blame? “Competitors by profession?” Obviously not. Because the CNSC admitted (partially) one of the 3 appeals filed. As usual, the problem lies with the commission responsible for conducting the auction in CNAIR, which is unable to make a correct evaluation of the offers on the spot.

Therefore, the irresponsible CNAIR throw away yet another critical tender in a long-lasting battle between Nurol (initial winner), Strabag (appeal partially admitted) and maybe even Tekfen (action rejected by the CNSC)”, says Pro Infrastructura.

The association appreciates that “not only that the signing of the contract will probably be delayed for months, but it is already becoming almost impossible (also here) for the works to be ready within the PNRR deadline, 2026, given that on this consistent section, 24.4 kilometers, 6 months of design and another 24 of execution are stipulated”.

In parallel, for the other segment of the A8 Târgu Mureș-Iași Highway included in the PNRR, the 30 km between Leghin and Moțca where the contract with UMB was signed at the end of September, the 2024 budget does not foresee any funding.

The contract “provides 6 months of design and 24 months of execution. So sometime in the summer we should see the start of the works. But do we have money at least for the advance?! Words, words…”, claims API.

The end sections of the A8, caught on the PNRR, put up for auction for almost a year / UMB builds the Moldovan end

The first two sections of the “Unirii” highway A8 Tg. Mureș – Iași – Ungheni were put up for auction since the end of last year. The two sections are:

Târgu Mureș – Târgu Neamț Motorway, Section I: Târgu Mureș – Miercurea Nirajului and connection to the A3 Motorway – 24.4 km (including the 2.4 km long connecting road) (See here the bids submitted)

Târgu Mureș – Târgu Neamț highway, Section III: Leghin – Târgu Neamț – 29.91 km. (See the submitted offers here)

Of the two sections, only the one in Moldova, from Leghin to Moțca (DN2) was contracted with the Romanians from UMB – 29.9 km for about 1.56 billion lei.

“Unirii” A8 highway – the connection of Moldova with Transylvania and the race against the clock for financing on the PNRR

The “Unirii” A8 highway is almost 320 km from Târgu Mureș (the intersection with A3) to Iasi and Ungheni, on the border with the Republic of Moldova.

The sections from Târgu Mureș to Miercurea Nirajului (approx. 25 km) and from Leghin to Târgu Neamț and up to Moțca/DN2 (approx. 30 km) are financed by PNRR, the short-term plan devised by the EU for relaunching post- -pandemic. Essential condition: projects to be completed by 2026 and contracted by the end of 2023.

On the “middle” mountain section, the updating of the Feasibility Study began precisely in 2019 and only now, recently, was it completed and the technical-economic indicators were established (it will cost a total of 6.4 billion euros), and a tender for design and construction is expected by the end of the year.

For the section Moțca/DN2 – Iași – Ungheni, it was only this year that studies were carried out in the field, after the project was blocked for more than a year at the route selection stage.